Bob Iger Reveals The Biggest Obstacle To Re-Opening Disney World And Disneyland

Go away a Remark
After weeks of social distancing and fixed uncertainty, we’re all questioning after we can begin to resume our pre-coronavirus life. Relying on who you ask, the solutions fluctuate — and that’s very true when the subject of leisure comes up. It’s one factor to return to the grocery retailer, however packing into an amusement park is fully completely different. That truth appears to be very a lot on the thoughts of Bob Iger, who’s supplied some perception into the challenges of reopening Disneyland and Disney World.
Disney first started shuttering its parks and resorts on March 14, after tips in California urged towards mass gatherings. Whereas the plan was for the parks to initially stay closed by way of the top of that month, the fast unfold of coronavirus all through america led to the parks being closed by way of June 30, on the earliest. It hasn’t been straightforward for anybody concerned and has led to confusion for guests and stress for the parks’ 43,00zero furloughed workers.
It’s additionally obtained to be a making an attempt time for Disney management, who’re coping with an unprecedented scenario that impacts every thing from the parks’ 50th anniversary celebration to their backside line. Like many different companies and sights, Disney execs should weigh the monetary prices of remaining closed with the dangers of opening too early. After Governor Gavin Newsom introduced the formation of a particular process drive to reopen California’s economic system, one among its members — Bob Iger — spoke particularly to the way forward for Disney’s theme parks. When requested what it might take for Disneyland and Disney World to reopen, Iger advised ABC7 Information:
Clearly, making folks really feel protected from getting the virus is the largest impediment and it is clearly difficult. It is not nearly — so far as we all know — social distancing. It is about taking a lot of steps, implementing a lot of procedures to make it possible for folks really feel protected.
What’s going to it take to make folks really feel protected sufficient to return to amusement parks? Bob Iger appears to be following the recommendation of many well being specialists, who’ve burdened the significance of testing and tracing as we enter into a brand new regular:
It is doubtless that we will want some mass testing, at scale, and a few type of contact tracing as properly in order that we are able to establish individuals who have been uncovered or individuals who have had the virus and could also be of hurt to others.
With the best security measures in place, it appears affordable to think about that Disney’s management might begin to consider reopening. That signifies that guests can doubtless count on to see some large adjustments on the parks — together with a smaller capability and extra safety to stop doubtlessly sick patrons from coming into the premises. Nonetheless, regardless of any further inconveniences, followers will doubtless be glad to lastly get again to the Happiest Place on Earth when that day arrives.
Add Comment