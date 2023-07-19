Bob Iger Takes Steps To Calm Down The Disney Staff After Causing A Lot Of Worry About The Possible Sale Of TV Assets:

CNN has learned that the Disney CEO met with top leaders of the company’s TV businesses on Tuesday. The meeting took place away from the company’s headquarters.

The meeting happened just a few days after Iger told CNBC’s David Faber that Disney’s linear business “might not be the core” to the entertainment giant, which sent shockwaves through the business world.

Iger Talked Regarding To Add More Content To Disney+:

Iger talked about adding more material to Disney+ during an interview he gave last week at the Sun Valley Conference. Iger said, “Marvel is an excellent instance of that.”

“They had not done anything important in the TV business. Not only did they make more movies, but they also made a number of TV shows, which, to be honest, took away from their focus and attention.

I think that’s more important than anything else.” Shortly after Iger’s words were posted online, Gregg sent a simple tweet in response. It’s clear that this is shocking news. Over time, Disney has worked its way to the very top of the entertainment food industry.

Some of the companies they have bought are Pixar, Marvel, as well as Lucasfilm. But Bloomberg said that Iger might be thinking about the opposite when he decides to sell Disney as a whole.

Faber’s Arrival Alarmed Disney General Entertainment Content:

The entry of Faber set off warning bells at Disney General Entertainment Content. This is the part of the Magic Kingdom that is in charge of the linear business and runs networks like ABC, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, as well as FX.

This claim comes from the fact that Iger is selling off the company’s TV properties. With Hulu and Disney Plus, it appears that the company’s streaming goals haven’t quite been met.

The Company Is Going To Lose $800 Million Within The Third Quarter:

In fact, “the company’s streaming business is projected to lose around 800 million dollars in the third quarter that just ended.”

Sources told me that employees in the large business have been feeling “high anxiety,” and they also said that Iger had left staff “within the dark” through not talking to them directly since the shocking interview.

There were no memos to the whole company. No town meetings Since Iger shocked the company with the news, there has been a complete silence. Iger has upset not just Marvel fans but additionally the actors as well as writers who are on strike right now.

Iger Stated That The Current Strikes By Writers Are Very Disturbing:

Iger said that the current strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Radio and Television Artists were “very disturbing” and that “now is the worst time within the world to add to that chaos.”

He thinks that the industry continues to heal from COVID-19 and that the unions’ pay demands are not reasonable. Fran Drescher, the head of SAG-AFTRA, said that Iger’s words about the strike were “very offensive and out of touch” and “positively tone deaf.”

The writers’ strike started on May 2, while the SAG-AFTRA strike started on July 14 when the union couldn’t come to an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers.

What Is The Main Reason Behind The All Strikes?

Both SAG-AFTRA as well as the WGA are on strike for fair pay and residuals, in addition to rules about how artificial intelligence can be used and other problems that affect their unions.

Since 1960, this is the first time that both SAG as well as WGA have been upon strike at the same time. By making a new deal regarding the AMPTP on June 4, the Director’s Guild of America managed to dodge a strike.

On Tuesday, the CEO tried to calm some of this worry by answering questions from top company leaders who had gathered for a break.

A person who knows what he said says that he told the people there that the material made by the company’s TV production teams is “extremely important to our business.”

Iger also talked about how important ABC News is “I care way too much regarding news,” Iger replied, according to a person who knew what he said.

“This company cares about it. We must have to find out how to switch it over to streaming. As Well As I happen to think that we’ll endure. It’s too important, too good, and too much fun.”

Those words probably won’t do much to calm the fears of the people who work in Disney’s TV businesses, though.

Indirectly Iger Tell That He Was Interested In Selling The Linear Stations As Well As Networks:

Iger didn’t tell Faber directly that he was interested in selling the linear stations as well as networks, but by making the comments he did, he put that part of the business upon the market.

Iger wants to get rid of Disney’s TV as well as streaming business within India or change how it works. This is where Disney+ has actually lost the most money.

Lost Of The Rights Of Watching IPL Game Disney Lose 3.8 Million Member In Initial Quarter As Well As 4.6 Million Within Second Quarter:

Disney+ Hotstar, which is the region’s version of Disney+, lost the rights to watch Indian Premier League cricket games. This caused the service to lose 3.8 million subscribers in the first quarter and 4.6 million users in the second quarter.

Disney Is Planning To Introduce A Single App For Both Hulu And Disney+:

Iger provides plan to keep Hulu, and later this year, Disney will introduce a single app for both Hulu and Disney+. At least for now, each streaming service will still have its own app. In 2024, Disney will probably have to buy Comcast’s 33% share of Hulu.

Selling Disney’s TV Networks Can Bring $8 Billion:

Steve Cahall, an expert at Wells Fargo, says that selling Disney’s TV networks could bring approximately $8 billion, which might be used to pay for that last third. Financial companies, like private equity groups, might be interested in buying.

Getting excited about the news won’t change that. Iger’s affection for the news company has never been in question. And it’s not surprising that Iger thinks the material that TV production teams make has a lot of value.

This Opportunity Is Good For Apple’s Streaming Service:

As you can probably guess, this would give Apple’s streaming service a huge edge. Even more so if they could add Marvel as well as Star Wars to their list of titles. One can only guess what this implies for technology as well.