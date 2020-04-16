Bob Odenkirk Launches Production Company Cal-Gold Pictures – Variety

“Higher Name Saul” and “Breaking Unhealthy” star Bob Odenkirk is launching a brand new manufacturing firm, Cal-Gold Pictures, and has signed a first-look take care of Sony Pictures Tv.

The corporate’s mission is to develop tales which are compelling and distinctive, with dynamic characters and social relevance.

“I began on this grand charade referred to as showbizness as a author, it’s my default mode, so each time I’m not onscreen you will see that me in ‘improvement hell’ … it’s great to lastly have companions as good-natured and skilled as Sony and Ian to share hell with,” Odenkirk stated in an announcement.

Ian Friedman, who beforehand served as VP of expertise and improvement at Comedy Central, will be part of Cal-Gold Pictures as head of tv. Starting in 2011, Friedman was answerable for manufacturing for collection reminiscent of “Drunk Historical past,” “Company” and “South Aspect,” resulting in quite a few Emmy nominations.

“I’m extremely excited to work alongside Bob on this endeavor,” Friedman stated. “I’ve been a large fan of his for over 20 years. Having the chance to develop concepts collectively and bringing these ideas to fruition is a dream come true.”

The deal comes because the critically acclaimed “Higher Name Saul,” starring Odenkirk and produced by Sony TV, is wrapping its fifth season. The present has earned dozens of Emmy nominations, together with greatest drama and greatest actor for Odenkirk.

“We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Bob, Ian and Cal-Gold in creating ingenious and imaginative tasks which have outlined Bob’s illustrious profession,” stated SPT president Jeff Frost. “We all know this group will take creativity to new heights and we’re so honored to be on this journey with them.”

Odenkirk is repped by WME and OP Leisure.