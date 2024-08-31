Bob Odenkirk Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Bob Odenkirk is a multi-talented entertainer who has made his mark as an actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer. Best known for his Emmy-nominated role as the morally flexible lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, Odenkirk has had a fascinating journey in show business.

From his early days as a comedy writer to becoming one of TV’s most acclaimed dramatic actors, Bob Odenkirk’s career spans over three decades of making people laugh and keeping them on the edge of their seats.

Who is Bob Odenkirk?

Robert John Odenkirk was born on October 22, 1962, in Berwyn, Illinois. He grew up in nearby Naperville as one of seven children in a Catholic family. From a young age, Odenkirk was drawn to comedy, citing Monty Python as a major influence. He started honing his comedic skills in high school and college, working on radio shows and performing stand-up.

After graduating from Southern Illinois University with a degree in communications, Odenkirk moved to Chicago to pursue comedy.

He performed with improv groups and eventually caught the attention of Saturday Night Live, landing a job as a writer in 1987. This kicked off his career in television comedy writing.

Attribute Details Full Name Robert John Odenkirk Date of Birth October 22, 1962 Age (2024) 61 years old Place of Birth Berwyn, Illinois, USA Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian, Writer, Director, Producer Spouse Naomi Yomtov (m. 1997) Children Nathan Odenkirk, Erin Odenkirk

Where is Bob Odenkirk now?

Today, Bob Odenkirk lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Naomi. He recently wrapped up his acclaimed run on Better Call Saul in 2022 but shows no signs of slowing down.

In 2023, he starred in the new AMC series Lucky Hank and published a children’s poetry book with his daughter. Odenkirk continues to take on diverse acting roles while also working behind the scenes as a producer and writer.

Age and Physique

At 61 years old (as of 2024), Bob Odenkirk has maintained an active lifestyle and youthful energy. He stands at 5’9″ (175 cm) tall. For his role in the 2021 action film Nobody, Odenkirk got into the best shape of his life, training intensively for two years to perform his own stunts.

Personal Life and Relationships

Bob Odenkirk married Naomi Yomtov in 1997. Naomi is a producer who has collaborated with Bob on several projects, including Mr. Show with Bob and David. The couple has two children, Nathan and Erin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (@henrylouisgates)

Odenkirk is known for being devoted to his family and keeping his personal life relatively private. He has spoken about how his own father’s alcoholism and absence influenced his dedication to being present for his children.

In July 2021, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while filming Better Call Saul. The health scare brought an outpouring of support from fans and fellow actors. Odenkirk made a full recovery and returned to finish the series, gaining a new appreciation for life and his loved ones.

Professional Career

Bob Odenkirk’s career can be divided into distinct phases, showcasing his versatility as a performer and creator:

Comedy Writing (1987-1998): After his stint on SNL, Odenkirk wrote for shows like The Ben Stiller Show and The Dennis Miller Show. His work earned him an Emmy Award in 1989 for SNL and another in 1993 for The Ben Stiller Show.

Mr. Show (1995-1998): Odenkirk co-created and starred in the cult HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with David Cross. The show ran for four seasons and is considered a seminal work of alternative comedy.

Acting and Directing (1990s-2000s): Throughout this period, Odenkirk took on small acting roles in shows like Seinfeld, The Larry Sanders Show, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also directed films like Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003) and Let’s Go to Prison (2006).

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul (2009-2022): Odenkirk’s career-defining role as Saul Goodman began as a guest spot on Breaking Bad in 2009. The character became so popular that it led to the spin-off Better Call Saul in 2015. Odenkirk’s performance earned him four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Film Career: In recent years, Odenkirk has taken on more dramatic film roles, appearing in critically acclaimed movies like The Post (2017), Little Women (2019), and Nobody (2021).

Net Worth and Salary

As of 2024, Bob Odenkirk’s net worth is estimated at $16 million. Much of this wealth comes from his work on Better Call Saul, where he reportedly earned $200,000 per episode in later seasons. This is a significant increase from his early days on Breaking Bad, where he started at $25,000 per episode.

Net Worth (2024) $16 Million Primary Wealth Source Salary from Better Call Saul, Film roles Salary (Better Call Saul) $200,000 per episode in later seasons Film Salary Approximately $1 million per project

For film roles, Odenkirk is said to command around $1 million per project. However, his exact earnings can vary depending on the scale of the production and his level of involvement.

Company Details and Investments

In 2020, Odenkirk founded his own production company, Cal-Gold Pictures. The company has a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, allowing Odenkirk to develop and produce new projects.

While specific details of his investments are not public, it’s clear that Odenkirk is focused on creating opportunities both in front of and behind the camera.

Oh, and Before POETRY MONTH is passed…my book with my son and daughter is on Amazon and in your local indie bookstore! Great for 4-10 year olds (which is how old my kids were when we wrote the first draft)https://t.co/I8vuHgENIR — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) April 19, 2024

Real Estate Investments

Bob Odenkirk has made several real estate investments over the years:

In 1998, he purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $675,000. He sold this property in 2014 for $2.45 million.

In 2010, Odenkirk bought a foreclosed property in Bronson Canyon for $675,000, likely as an investment.

In 2015, he upgraded to a 2,800-square-foot Spanish-style home in Hollywood Hills, purchased for $3.3 million.

These real estate moves show Odenkirk’s savvy in using his earnings to build long-term wealth.

Property Location Purchase Year Purchase Price Sale Year Sale Price Hollywood Hills (Home 1) 1998 $675,000 2014 $2.45 million Bronson Canyon 2010 $675,000 N/A N/A Hollywood Hills (Home 2) 2015 $3.3 million N/A N/A

Contact Details and Social Media

While Bob Odenkirk values his privacy, fans can keep up with his latest projects and thoughts through his social media accounts:

Twitter: @mrbobodenkirk

Instagram: @therealbobodenkir

For professional inquiries, Odenkirk is represented by:

WME (William Morris Endeavor) for acting

CAA (Creative Artists Agency) for writing and directing

Conclusion

Bob Odenkirk’s journey from a comedy writer to an Emmy-nominated dramatic actor is a testament to his talent and versatility.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Odenkirk has continuously reinvented himself, taking on new challenges and surprising audiences. His net worth of $16 million reflects not just his success as an actor, but also his work as a writer, producer, and savvy investor.

As he continues to take on new roles and develop projects through his production company, Bob Odenkirk remains a respected and influential figure in the entertainment industry. Whether making us laugh or keeping us on the edge of our seats, Odenkirk’s unique talent ensures that whatever he does next will be worth watching.