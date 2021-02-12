Bob Steuer Lifeless: Film Sales Executive Was 86

Robert B. “Bob” Steuer, a longtime movie gross sales govt with AIP, Film Ventures, twentieth Century Fox and Premiere Leisure Companies, died Feb. 5 in Tarzana, Calif. after a protracted battle with dementia. He was 86.

Born in New Orleans, Steuer graduated Tulane College and joined the U.S. Military the place he held the rank of second lieutenant.

After leaving the Military, he started producing low price range characteristic movies and finally partnered to purchase a radio station in Biloxi, Miss. He then purchased a drive-in theater which performed many movies from impartial distributor American Worldwide Photos, whose founders Sam Arkoff and James Nicholson lured him to Hollywood.

He turned a key govt in AIP’s distribution operation till it was bought to Filmways in 1979. After leaving AIP, Steuer consulted for Ely and Edie Landau’s manufacturing firm, the place he supervised the discharge of “The Chosen” with Maximilian Schell and Rod Steiger.

In 1981, he joined Film Ventures in 1981 as govt vicepresident and oversaw the U.S. launch and international gross sales of quite a few movies, touring to France, Italy, Germany and the UK. For a number of years, he served because the Cannes Marche du Film’s North American rep and was a frequent attendee on the AFM, Cannes, MIFED and different movie markets.

He additionally held key positions at twentieth Century Fox, Encore Leisure and, most not too long ago, he served as

vp of manufacturing at Premiere Leisure Companies, retiring in 2019.

He’s survived by his spouse Peggy, son Philip, daughter Amy (Dickstein), sister Judy (Hearst),

son-in legislation Joseph Dickstein and granddaughters Cayden Dickstein and Jordan Steuer.