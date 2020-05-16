Boba Fett: 8 Things We Know About The Star Wars Bounty Hunter Before Mandalorian Season 2

Boba Fett Had A Deep Hatred For The Jedi

You already know what tends to get individuals actually indignant? Watching their parental figures get killed proper in entrance of them. Sadly, that is a part of the story of Boba Fett, and explains why the character has an actual chip on his shoulder with regards to the knights of the Jedi order. As seen in Star Wars: Assault Of The Clones, Jango Fett concerned himself within the within the battle between the battle droids and Jedi on Geonosis, and Boba watched as his father went toe-to-toe with Mace Windu. It was a battle that Jango in the end misplaced, getting his head lower off with a lightsaber. As soon as the battle was over, Boba took his father’s helmet and swore vengeance.