Boba Fett: 8 Things We Know About The Star Wars Bounty Hunter Before Mandalorian Season 2

Go away a Remark
Regardless of not precisely being probably the most outstanding character within the Star Wars universe, Boba Fett has spent many years as a fan favourite. He was first launched as a part of the one tolerable a part of the infamous Star Wars Vacation Particular, however actually caught consideration because of his small-but-significant position in each Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again and Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi. Since then his story has been expanded even additional, with appearances within the prequels, and in different mediums, and within the coming months we’ll really be seeing him once more on Disney+’s The Mandalorian.
So what’s the cope with the man? Why is he so well-liked? We’ve constructed this characteristic to discover these questions precisely, as we break down Boba Fett as a personality by way of eight key issues we find out about him:
Boba Fett Was A Clone Of His “Father,” Jango Fett
There aren’t many notable Star Wars characters who had easy, odd childhoods, and Boba Fett is not any exception. Quite than being born into a standard household, he was as a substitute created as a clone – half of a bigger operation producing clones as troopers to battle for the Galactic Federation. The proprietor of the DNA being cloned, a bounty hunter named Jango Fett (performed by Temuera Morrison), agreed to take part on the situation that he could be permitted to boost one of many clones as his personal son. Boba grew up on Kamino, and was taught by Jango the abilities required for what would turn into his future career.
Boba Fett Wore Mandalorian Armor, However He’s Wasn’t A Mandalorian
Boba Fett famously wore the armor of the Mandalorians – with the T-visor helmet, chest plate, and jetpack being probably the most recognizable items – however one of many largest misconceptions in regards to the character is that he belonged to the Mandalorian creed. Jango Fett was a Mandalorian, therefore why he wore the armor, however he wasn’t really acknowledged by the federal government of the planet Mandalore. Boba merely wore the armor to honor his father, whereas sustaining his personal private code whereas working as a bounty hunter.
Boba Fett Had A Deep Hatred For The Jedi
You already know what tends to get individuals actually indignant? Watching their parental figures get killed proper in entrance of them. Sadly, that is a part of the story of Boba Fett, and explains why the character has an actual chip on his shoulder with regards to the knights of the Jedi order. As seen in Star Wars: Assault Of The Clones, Jango Fett concerned himself within the within the battle between the battle droids and Jedi on Geonosis, and Boba watched as his father went toe-to-toe with Mace Windu. It was a battle that Jango in the end misplaced, getting his head lower off with a lightsaber. As soon as the battle was over, Boba took his father’s helmet and swore vengeance.
Boba Fett Tried To Assassinate Mace Windu
That complete “swearing vengeance” wasn’t simply an idle menace, both. As seen on the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV collection, particularly the Season 2 episode “Dying Entice,” Boba Fett teamed up with fellow bounty hunters Aurra Sing, Bossk, and Castas to get the job finished and kill Mace Windu. As those that have seen Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith already know, this mission didn’t wind up being a hit, as Emperor Palpatine and Anakin Skywalker wind up being Mace’s killers, nevertheless it helped put Boba on the trail in the direction of turning into an impartial skilled bounty hunter after his father’s dying.
Boba Fett’s Ship Was Known as Slave I
There are numerous superior ship designs featured within the Star Wars universe, together with from X-Wings to TIE Fighters to the legendary Millennium Falcon, however few are as beloved by followers because the automobile flown by Boba Fett and first launched in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again. The Slave I is totally different than most ships in that it flies upright as a substitute of horizontally, and its paint job is just like the one on the bounty hunter’s armor. It initially belonged to Jango Fett, who got here into possession of it as a result of he stole it, and Boba took it after his father’s dying. Previous the occasions in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, its whereabouts are unknown.
Boba Fett As soon as Efficiently Captured Han Solo Working For The Empire And Jabba The Hutt
Boba Fett first caught the eye of Star Wars followers as a result of he was the lone bounty hunter who was in a position to monitor down Han Solo for the Empire in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again – hiding the Slave 1 in an expulsion of rubbish from a Star Destroyer after which following the Riot-aligned smuggler to Cloud Metropolis. It turned out to be a double win, as a result of not solely did he get a reward from the Empire, however he was additionally then in a position to take Han’s carbon-frozen physique to Tatooine to gather the bounty put up by Jabba The Hutt. It was a superb victory for Boba, notably as a result of he wouldn’t reside for very lengthy after to benefit from the spoils…
Boba Fett Died By chance Falling Into A Sarlacc Pit
Enable us to be blunt: Boba Fett appears like a complete badass, and acts like a complete badass, however he went out like a punk in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi. Whereas partying on Jabba’s sail barge, prepared to observe the execution of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, he was completely blindsided by the captives’ potential to battle again, and wound up dying in an excellent embarrassing manner. First his blaster obtained sliced in half by Luke, after which that mess was adopted by a blinded Han unintentionally bumping into him, inflicting his jetpack to malfunction. After crashing into the facet of the sail barge, he then tumbled into the mouth the lethal Sarlacc.
Boba Fett Will Be Performed By Temuera Morrison In The Mandalorian Season 2
Boba Fett could also be useless, however that’s evidently not stopping him from making an look in an upcoming undertaking that’s primarily set after the occasions of Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi. It has been reported that Temuera Morrison might be enjoying the bounty hunter character in Season 2 of The Mandalorian – which is ready round 5 years after the occasions within the sixth chapter of the Skywalker Saga. The casting is sensible, given the aforementioned bit about him enjoying Jango Fett, and the truth that Boba is a clone, however precisely how he’ll match into the story is unclear. Assuming that the franchise doesn’t carry him again to life, one can presume all of his appearances might be in flashbacks.
For sure, we’re tremendous pumped to see the return of Boba Fett in live-action, and might be following developments with The Mandalorian Season 2 very carefully. Be on the look out right here on CinemaBlend for extra of our protection, and hit the feedback part to inform us about your expectations for the bounty hunter’s return.
Add Comment