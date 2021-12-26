Boba Fett comes to Fortnite: the most dangerous bounty hunter in Star Wars lands in the Battle Royale

Players prepare for the imminent premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, the new series in the Star Wars universe on Disney +.

Fortnite collaborations have turned into something surprisingly common, managing to chain the arrival of characters from all kinds of works and contexts to Epic’s Battle Royale. Gives the feeling of there is no popular franchise that can resist, having featured beloved anime characters such as Naruto or the recent success of the Arcane animated series, including Jinx, from League of Legends.

The collaboration will bring some of the character’s most iconic elementsIt is not the first time that the Star Wars universe comes to Fortnite, but this time it does so through one of its most iconic characters, the fearsome and mysterious bounty hunter, Boba Fett. The crossover serves to celebrate the premiere of the new Disney + series which will be exclusively focused on the character, The Book of Boba Fett, and which will be released on December 29.

As described on the Epic Games website, the arrival of Boba Fett will bring the following items to the Fortnite store:

The boba fett costume with the backpacking accessory Z-6 Power Backpack : A simple man who makes his way through the galaxy just like his father did.

with the backpacking accessory : A simple man who makes his way through the galaxy just like his father did. Pico Vara Café : The weapon of choice for the sand dwellers on Tatooine, a planet where Boba has long lived.

: The weapon of choice for the sand dwellers on Tatooine, a planet where Boba has long lived. Ala delta Boba Fett’s starship : Boba Fett’s signature Firespray style ship. He inherited it from his father, Jango Fett.

: Boba Fett’s signature Firespray style ship. He inherited it from his father, Jango Fett. Gesture Target Computer Online: Scan the horizon to find your target.

Landing of Slave I in the Battle Royale has taken place after the recent arrival of the Fortnite Chapter 3, a new beginning for the popular Epic Games title, which has already had collaborations such as Spider-Man and Gears of War, as well as a change of engine for the game, going to make use of Unreal Engine 5.

More about: Boba Fett and Fortnite.