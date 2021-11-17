Boba Fett publicizes his arrival in Fortnite: the bounty hunter plans to make bigger his territory past Disney +

At this level it isn’t a marvel to look Fortnite and Disney “doing little fingers”. The Ebook of Boba Fett, a brand new Superstar Wars sequence, can be launched on the finish of December and Epic Video games has now not sought after to pass over the chance to upload one of the crucial well-known bounty hunters on your checklist of skins.

This information used to be introduced by way of the Twitter of Fortnite right through Disney Day +, which came about on November 12 and introduced numerous motion pictures and sequence. The announcement tweet says: “Boba Fett will arrive at the Island on December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay“And it comprises an improbable symbol that might now not best look forward to the coming of Boba Fett, additionally that of his spouse.

Within the symbol could also be displays the Gaffi team of workers of the Tusken Raider, which will probably be included into the object store because the Boba Fett pack pickaxe. This crossover will arrive in Fortnite a couple of days sooner than the premiere of the Superstar Wars: The Ebook of Boba Fett sequence on Disney + on December 29, 2021. Boba Fett to enroll in the Mandalorian and Grogu in Fortnite’s Combat Royale.

The Ebook of Boba Fett will practice the bounty hunter (which we noticed in Season 2 of The Mandalorjan) on Tatooine, which is set fill the facility vacuum created by way of the loss of life of Jabba the Hutt. Along side Fennec Shand, Fett intends to “rule with appreciate“The trailer displays him providing the previous captains of Jabba’s extended family a suggestion that might be”mutually really useful.”

In abstract: Boba Fett is coming to Fortnite on December 24 and The Ebook of Boba Fett to premiere on Disney + on December 29.