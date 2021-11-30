Boba Fett’s e book for Disney + unearths two new posters of his protagonists and premieres a brand new business

Subsequent December 29, 2021 shall be launched, completely for Disney +, Boba Fett’s e book. And to rejoice that we’re only one month clear of taking part in a brand new Celebrity Wars manufacturing, Disney has launched two new posters of the sequence (which you’ll see under).

In them, we will see the characters of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in all its glory. But even so, additionally a brand new spot of the are living motion sequence has been launched by means of Lucasfilm. We depart you with the brand new trailer under.

Alternatively, we remind you that The sequence will consist of 7 episodes that can premiere weekly from December 29 completely on Disney +. After all, we will hope to experience a thrilling new Celebrity Wars journey.

The sequence, which used to be introduced in a wonder post-credits scene in spite of everything of the second one season of The Mandalorian, will introduce the mythical bounty hunter Boba Fett who, in conjunction with the mercenary Fennec Shand, will navigate the underworld of the Galaxy and will go back to the sands of Tatooine to assert the territory that when dominated Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Ebook of Boba Fett shall be starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson function govt manufacturers. What is extra, Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck function co-executive manufacturers, with John Bartnicki serving as manufacturer and John Hampian serving as co-producer.

In the end, this new Celebrity Wars sequence It’s not the one nice content material that awaits you this December 2021 if you’re a Disney + subscriber. And on this article, we will be able to inform you the entire information and premieres of the platform for this final month of the 12 months. With Exceptional content material akin to The Final Duel, Alias ​​and a lot more.