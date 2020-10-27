Bobbi Cowan Lifeless: Publicist Who Broke Top Music Acts in 1970s Was 78

Bobbi Cowan, a veteran publicist who labored with a number of the greatest names in music, died Thursday. She was 78.

“Her bands have been like a who’s who of the period,” says Cameron Crowe, whom Cowan took below her wing when he was a teen rock journalist in San Diego. “Jethro Tull. The Rolling Stones. Jackson 5. Deep Purple. Wanting Glass. Cheech and Chong. T. Rex. Humble Pie. Pink Floyd. Emerson Lake and Palmer. Sure. Diana Ross. Gram Parsons. Commander Cody and the Misplaced Planet Airmen. Wally Amos’ Cookies have been even a consumer — and plenty of extra. Bobbi was typically there, simply behind the scenes, as a lot part of the present because the artists all of us bear in mind.”

Cowan started working in the music trade in the Nineteen Sixties and loved stints at main corporations together with Gibson & Stromberg and Rogers & Cowan earlier than branching out on her personal. She additionally served as the pinnacle or co-head of publicity for the Motown and Casablanca labels in the 1970s.

“She was probably the most passionate girl I ever skilled in the music enterprise,” says her former boss, Gary Stromberg. “If she was attempting to promote you on an artist, she by no means took no for a solution. All the time got here from her coronary heart, and had amusing that shook the room.”

Says fellow publicist Jane Ayre: “Dropping Bobbi Cowan hit me exhausting particularly as I mirrored on her kindness, generosity and trail-blazing. With out Bobbi, lots of my feminine colleagues and I’d by no means have been in a position to forge via the male-dominated music trade. She will probably be deeply missed.”

Testimonials have begun to build up on Fb as phrase of her passing has gotten round. “She had a smile that might mild up a room, and amusing that was like a heat embrace,” wrote Toby Mamis, Alice Cooper’s supervisor. “She was a unbelievable publicist and a fantastic individual,” stated longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich. Leisure journalist Todd Gold referred to as Cowan “the human model of a pleasant tune you’re at all times glad to listen to.”

Her title was famend sufficient in music circles in the ’70s that Crowe truly included it in one of many early drafts of his script for “Nearly Well-known,” which will be discovered on-line. (The Dennis Hope uber-manager character, finally performed by Jimmy Fallon, was to have stated in his pitch to the Stillwater band, attempting to impress them: “Are you aware Bobbi Cowan, Lisa Robinson, Jim Ladd, Frank Barsalona?”)

Crowe enthuses with love for Cowan as he remembers her. “To anyone dropping into the Los Angeles music scene of the ’70s, you have been mighty fortunate to satisfy Bobbi Cowan,” he tells Selection. “She was greater than only a premier publicist with an unerring sense of popular culture, and the followers on the road. She was a grasp at placing folks

collectively. Lots of the longest enduring relationships in the world of journalism and music began with Bobbi. When she turned her glowing smile on you, all the things was proper with the world.”

Crowe continues, “I used to be a stringer for a small underground paper in San Diego, and Bobbi took curiosity in my writing,” the filmmaker continues. “She introduced me to Los Angeles, launched me to Ben Fong-Torres and photographer Neal Preston, inventive companions to today, and to writers like David DeVoss from Time and Peter Greenberg from Newsweek. Her lounge couch was typically occupied by freelancers like me, seeking to break into journal work. The get-togethers at her home have been joyful get-togethers the place work at all times took second-place to private relationships. It was the golden period of popular culture, a minute or two earlier than it grew to become an excellent greater enterprise. Bobbi knew you, your loved ones, and he or she wished that will help you along with your hopes and desires. She was simply so joyful, it was catchy.”

Pete Senoff, a buddy who maintains a web site dedicated to individuals who labored in the music trade in the 1970s, has put up a web page devoted to images of Cowan along with her pals from the enterprise through the years, which will be discovered right here.

Cowan was a part of a household public relations dynasty. Her father was Stanley Cowan, who started his profession in the Nineteen Thirties as a songwriter and composer earlier than founding a publicity agency, Stanley Cowan & Associates. Later, he joined the corporate co-founded by his brother, Warren Cowan, Rogers to get & Cowan. That was the place Bobbi obtained her begin, too, earlier than transferring over to Gibson & Stromberg.

“She began in the enterprise at a really early age as a result of my household was in the general public relation enterprise,” says her sister, Gail Hendricks. “That was my father and my uncle. She began in the general public relations enterprise when she was 16, and he or she simply beloved it. That’s all she wished to do her entire life — besides in her earlier years, when she used to sing fairly a bit. She was on tv loads and used to sing in golf equipment for some time. However she determined she wished to stay with PR.” (The photograph under captures a beaming younger Cowan between Frank Sinatra and her father.)

Bobbi Cowan with Frank Sinatra and Stanley Cowan

Courtesy the Cowan household

Crowe describes the heady days of the 1970s in Bobbi’s orbit: “Working first for Rogers & Cowan, Bobbi later joined the legendary Gibson & Stromberg publicity agency — their places of work on Sundown throughout from Tower Information have been like a salon for the music group. She was a star publicist who by no means put the highlight on herself. On any given day at that workplace, you may run into one of many nice artists Bobbi and her fellow publicists (Lydia Woltag, Patty Faralla and others) represented, otherwise you’d discover some out-of-work rock writers getting a free sandwich from the fridge. When she took a liking to your band, she’d work tirelessly to get you in entrance of all the suitable editors and writers. Younger Michael Jackson was a favourite consumer, and he or she fastidiously helped information him via his earliest solo ventures as he eased right into a profession away from his brothers. When she took an curiosity in your band, you felt it. When Bobbi fell in love with Physician Hook and the Drugs Present, she didn’t fiddle. She took their tune ‘Cowl of the Rolling Stone’ to large hit radio success… and the precise cowl of the journal.”

Cowan wrote about today in an in-house bio she put collectively about her profession some years again.

“One evening on the Troubadour, hanging out with another PR sorts on the bar, I obtained a suggestion I couldn’t refuse,” she wrote. “Gibson & Stromberg, a younger agency run by some inventive crazies, plucked me and my Chrysalis shoppers from the company clutches of R&C, and for the following few years, I started working with absolutely the cream of the music world. We represented the Rolling Stones’ 1972 tour; we dealt with the breaking information of Jim Morrison’s loss of life in that Paris bathtub; we just about owned rock ‘n’ roll publicity in the early 1970s. We had our personal desk on the Whisky, with a brass plaque on the wall. We labored with the Eagles, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Younger, Albert & B.B. King. We attached Cheech & Chong with Lou Adler and loved the primary flush of success (and some different substances) with them. We dealt with upstarts just like the very proficient Invoice Withers, who was contemporary from his job at Lockheed, putting in bogs in 747 plane.

“We signed the fully unknown and insane band Dr. Hook & the Drugs Present, and insisted that CBS launch ‘On the Cowl of the Rolling Stone’ as their follow-up single to ‘Sylvia’s Mom.’ Dr Hook ultimately obtained ‘on the Cowl of Rolling Stone’ with their story titled ‘What’s-Their-Names Make the Cowl.’ We labored with James Taylor and his brother Livingston (and his sister Kate), we dealt with Steely Dan, and for the thrilling small label Blue Thumb Information, labored with the Pointer Sisters and the Crusaders. For Shelter Information we dealt with Leon Russell and J.J. Cale. My outdated pals Flo & Eddie (Mark & Howard from the Turtles) got here on board. We represented the major-label debut of the beautiful singer Minnie Riperton, and I used to be privileged to look at her recording her first Epic album, produced by her husband Dick Rudolph with the assistance of Stevie Marvel.” She additionally helped break Sure after that British band made its L.A. membership debut on the Whisky, and was alongside for the agency’s dealing with of the Rolling Stones’ famously decadent tour in 1972.

In 1974, she left Gibson & Stromberg to turn out to be co-VP of publicity at Motown Information with Bob Jones. “I rapidly grew to become in-house champion of the younger group the Commodores, who had made the promise that they might turn out to be greater than the Beatles,” she wrote. “One other mission I fell immediately in love with was Smokey Robinson’s first solo effort after he left the Miracles. ‘A Quiet Storm’ was a beautiful album, and I personally felt that it will go down in historical past as one of many nice make-out albums of our time. I started pitching each nationwide journal and each feminine author I might discover, and Smokey began getting the sort of press consideration he had lengthy deserved. Sooner or later, Somebody Upstairs At Motown decided that I had turn out to be too Personally Concerned with this mission, and I used to be given my launch. A lot for my first brush with the Company Mindset.”

Venturing out below her personal shingle with an workplace in Culver Metropolis, she took on Linda Lovelace as her first consumer. “We had issues instantly, as she wished me to inform the press with a straight face that she by no means did ‘Deep Throat,’ that it was another individual. Very short-lived, that mission. I used to be not heartbroken,” Cowan wrote. She labored with William Shatner on the album that famously generated his cowl of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” and “I discovered that ‘Star Trek’ followers can take something, so long as their heroes are concerned. Invoice, nonetheless, was a gentleman, and lots of enjoyable to work with.” She took on two bands on A&M Information on the time, Supertramp and Styx, and with the latter, “we loved grand success, besides with the rock press.”

In 1978, Neil Bogart provided to purchase her out to turn out to be VP of publicity at Casablanca. “It was a momentary lapse of judgment on my half, however the Excessive Profile place, leased Mercedes, grand wage and different perks have been irresistible,” she wrote, below the subheading “a suggestion I ought to have refused.” Cowan discovered the expertise unsatisfying as Bogart moved away from day-to-day operations of the label, leaving her to work with much less agreeable personalities. “The excesses which drove the world of disco have been fairly weird to a late-bloomer like myself; additionally, the music gave me a headache. My second try at clawing my manner up a company ladder ended up in catastrophe lower than a yr later.”

She went impartial once more, organising store in Beverly Hills with a brand new companion, Kip Morrison, the place they labored on all the things from the careers fo John Prine and Steve Goodman to the launch of the 1980 Danny Sugerman guide concerning the Doorways, “No One Right here Will get Out Alive.”

The love between her and Crowe went each methods, as she defined in her self-penned bio. She recalled driving down to San Diego in 1972 to a membership present the place Crowe was to interview one among her shoppers, Wanting Glass, of “Brandy” fame; Jim Croce was opening the present. “We had organized to satisfy a child with whom we have been in correspondence and telephone contact, an individual with the unlikely title of Cameron Crowe. … He had written for the San Diego Door and for his faculty newspaper, reviewing our artists’ albums. He was 14, he had informed me, and he would meet us on the membership. We arrived, and out of doors the artists’ entrance was this tall, gangly child, all chin, ready for us, as a result of the membership’s proprietor wouldn’t let him in with out being accompanied by an grownup. I went on to ‘undertake’ this good younger author, introducing him to most of the editors on the main magazines… For the previous 30 years, I’ve watched his profession explode from afar, at each step, wishing him nicely.”

Stated Stromberg, “We have been in the music ‘enterprise,’ however Bobbi simply beloved music and the individuals who made it. She couldn’t have cared much less concerning the enterprise half. She was instrumental in the success of so lots of our shoppers — Jethro Tull, Cat Stevens, Procol Harum, Neil Diamond, Invoice Withers and numerous others. If I needed to say one phrase to explain Bobbi, it will be ‘passionate.’”

Says her sister, Gail, “Everyone beloved her. She was only a fun-loving individual, very beneficiant, very variety. I talked to one among her outdated pals in the present day.There can be nothing unhealthy something might ever say about her till this illness hit her.” Gail remembers a birthday celebration for Bobbi held at Genghis Cohen on Fairfax that drew 250 folks, an indication of her reputation in the music group. “She had the flexibility to say one thing and make all people chortle. I feel I laughed extra along with her than anyone else.” Earlier than Bobbi’s well being started to say no about 10 years in the past, “she lived every single day to the fullest,” Gail says. “She was just like the Energizer Bunny. I’m her youthful sister, and I couldn’t sustain along with her.”

Cowan had been affected by Alzheimer’s illness for quite a lot of years, in accordance with relations, and had taken a flip for the more severe after an accident that required hip surgical procedure three months in the past.

Memorial companies have been placed on maintain till an in-person gathering will be held after the pandemic passes, the household studies.

Cowan is survived by her sister, Gail Hendricks, a brother, Robert Cowan, her daughter, Lori Gartin, and two grandchildren, Shawn Gartin and Carrie Gartin.