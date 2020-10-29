Bobby Ball dead | Cannon and Ball star dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Bobby Ball died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital final evening, his supervisor confirmed.

Ball was one half of comedy duo Cannon & Ball, alongside his long-time good friend Tommy Cannon, and additionally starred in a variety of sitcoms together with Not Going Out and Benidorm.

Cannon paid tribute by quoting his good friend’s catchphrase: “Rock on, my good good friend, I can’t consider this, I’m devastated.”

An announcement issued by Ball’s supervisor (by way of The Guardian) mentioned: “It’s with nice private disappointment that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the household, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball handed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the twenty eighth October 2020 roughly 21:30.

“Bobby had been taken to the hospital for checks as he began with respiration issues.

“At first it was regarded as a chest an infection however a check proved constructive for COVID-19.

“His spouse Yvonne mentioned the hospital and employees couldn’t have been extra fantastic, as they have been excellent of their care of obligation and they did every thing potential for him and she can’t reward them sufficient.”



Getty



The assertion continued: “She mentioned that the household and Tommy want to categorical their honest because of the numerous, many individuals who’ve been followers of Bobby and they know that they’ll all share partially the nice loss and complete disappointment that Yvonne, the household and Tommy all really feel.

“Yvonne added that their want for privateness presently must be a precedence. No additional bulletins or statements might be made.”

Ball’s spouse of 46 years mentioned: “I’ll at all times miss him, he was so joyful, filled with enjoyable and mischievous.”

Cannon and Ball hosted their very own massively standard selection present, The Cannon & Ball Present, from 1979 to 1988.

Ball was additionally identified for making appearances on exhibits from Final Of The Summer season Wine to Heartbeat and Benidorm.

In 2005, he was a part of the I’m A Movie star…. Get Me Out Of Right here! line-up and was sixth to be eradicated.

In recent times, Ball performed the character of Frank on Lee Mack’s sitcom Not Going Out.

Extra to comply with…