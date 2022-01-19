Bobby Kotick explains the reasons for the sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft

The executive director of the parents of Call of Duty sees the transaction as necessary to meet his ambitious goals.

Although the situation in Activision Blizzard was complicated in recent months, with several complaints, dismissals and internal and external complaints about the company’s leadership, the news of the purchase of the business by Microsoft has completely shaken the industry in an operation with record figures. Now, what reasons have led the company’s management to accept its sale to the parents of Xbox?

They recognize the commitment to excellence and creative independence that distinguishes usKotickIn a statement addressed to employees, Bobby Kotick, still today CEO of Activision Blizzard, has justified the movement in the future challenges that the company must address to meet its objectives. “By becoming more competitive investments in cloud computing, AI and machine learning, data analytics, and other user experience topics, we believe this partnership will better enable us to achieve our ambitious goals,” he adds, stating that the company’s talent and portfolio are important components for building a rich metaverse, a very fashionable word these days that, it seems, will mark the future of the sector.

Kotick continues his message by assuring that all possible paths led to Microsoft, reviewing Phil Spencer’s background in the industry and, especially, the Redmond giant’s technological innovation capabilities, of great importance for the next generation of video games.

There have also been words in relation to the recent changes of Activision Blizzard to establish a new standard for a welcoming and inclusive work culture, highlighting in this regard the figure of Satya Nadella, CEO de Microsoft. “The culture of no organization, including ours, is exempt from improvement and, thanks to your contributions, we are making great strides to improve ours. I am convinced that we will work to continue evolving our culture so that, once Microsoft arrives, it will be find an exemplary workplace,” he concludes.

Microsoft guarantees minimal changes

So far the reasons for the sale, but what will happen next? Bobby Kotick wanted to reassure the human capital of Activision Blizzard, assuring that Microsoft loves them, their talent, creativity and capacity for effort. “Microsoft recognizes the commitment to excellence and creative independence that distinguishes us, and we advance minimal changes for our workforce once the operation is completed”, he explains, recalling how the purchase will give them access to Microsoft’s experience and technology to generate new development opportunities.

