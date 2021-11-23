Bobby Kotick will consider leaving if the crisis at Activision Blizzard drags on in time

This is collected by The Wall Street Journal, who points to a meeting of the executive director with senior positions at Blizzard.

The latest information on Activision Blizzard has caused an earthquake in one of the largest companies in the industry, with small groups of shareholders and hundreds of employees calling for a change in its leadership. Such an option, so far, is not on the table, but The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) points out today that its executive director, Bobby Kotick, would be open to go to lengthen the current crisis.

According to the New York newspaper, the CEO of the company would consider resigning as long as the toxic climate problems in the work environment for which Activision Blizzard is being investigated are not solved quickly. Bobby Kotick slipped that possibility during a meeting with executives from Blizzard Entertainment. The Wall Street Journal clarifies, on the other hand, that there was no clear commitment about his resignation by the veteran American businessman.

Apparently, both the CEO and other members of the board had different meetings with employees last week to ensure their commitment to making Activision Blizzard one of the healthiest work environments in the industry. In this sense, WSJ sources assure that company executives let Kotick know that some of the staff would remain dissatisfied until he resigned.

It remains to be seen how events evolve, although this is the first time that the executive director comes to propose his resignation despite the conditions.

Bobby Kotick is at the center of criticism after the publication a week ago of a report claiming that the CEO of Activision Blizzard was connoisseur of sexual abuse cases for years. The businessman responded quickly to the accusations by assuring his commitment to change the image of the company, but both employees and important partners such as PlayStation and Xbox have doubts.

