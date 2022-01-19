Bobby Kotick will continue as CEO of Activision Blizzard, although his future is uncertain with Microsoft

The business of the parents of Call of Duty will depend on Phil Spencer once the purchase operation is closed.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated January 18, 2022, 16:03 84 comments

This afternoon we have experienced one of the largest operations in the history of the video game industry, the announcement of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. And although there is still plenty of time for the details of the transaction to be finalized, one of the doubts that has come to the public is whether he will remain in his position Bobby Kotick, executive director of the distributor. For now, it stays.

“Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard“, says a Microsoft spokesman in statements collected by Jason Schreier, from Bloomberg. “Once the deal is closed, Activision Blizzard’s business will depend on Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming,” he adds. In this way, there are even Bobby Kotick for several months in the industry, then we’ll see.

Xbox is eager to extend its culture of proactive inclusion to Activision BlizzardHowever, Microsoft is aware of the recent concerns about the leadership, or lack thereof, of Bobby Kotick in the recent Activision Blizzard scandals, which is why they wanted to make their company policy clear on social networks: “Xbox is engaged with our path towards inclusion in all aspects of gaming. All teams have this commitment. We are wishing extend our culture of proactive inclusion to the great teams at Activision Blizzard.”

Subsequently, we have also known the first words of Boby Kotick, assuring working as CEO of Activision Blizzard with the same passion and enthusiasm he had when he began this incredible journey in 1991.

Let’s remember that Phil Spencer He was one of the first executives to be horrified by the situation at Activision Blizzard, even questioning the relationship with the company responsible for the Call of Duty, Warcraft and Diablo sagas. Now, the boss of Xbox, as head of Microsoft Gaming, will have to deal directly with the situation once the operation passes all its paperwork, which aims to be at a time of next fiscal year, to end in June 2023.

More about: Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard, Microsoft and Xbox.