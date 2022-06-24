Bobby Kotick will continue as CEO of Activision Blizzard for another year pending the closing of the sale to Microsoft

Despite the complaints and litigation, the shareholders support his permanence in office with 91%.

The executive director of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, will be one more year in charge of the executive of Activision-Blizzard along with the rest of the members of the board according to the vote of the shareholders during the last meeting held yesterday. Let us remember that the video game giant is in the process of selling to Microsoft in a process that could close in mid-2023 if everything goes fine.

Despite the claims against his figure by workers, and small groups of investors, finally the controversial businessman will continue to lead the company responsible for Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Diablo and Overwatch. In fact he did it with hardly any oppositionwith 91% supporting its permanence despite all the litigation and complaints currently open against the company.

The renewed governing body of Activision Blizzard assured that “will carefully consider” whether to go ahead with a proposed shareholder report on its efforts to address alleged workplace bullying within the organization. Let us remember that a few days ago an investigation commissioned by the company denied the existence of widespread harassment, exonerating managers of responsibility. Finally, a non-binding consultative proposal on the remuneration of the executive officers of the Company and voted against appointing an employee representative.

Although expected, the news has not been well received in networks, although taking into account the sale situation that Activision Blizzard is experiencing, it was unlikely that there could be a change in its executive direction until Satya Nadella, Phil Spencer and company take over. the company in a fast-moving operation.

Bobby Kotick’s future has not yet been officially discussed. It does seem that there has been talk about his possible bonus if several points are met.

