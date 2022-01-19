Bobby Kotick will leave Activision Blizzard after the purchase of Microsoft, according to TWSJ

After a 2021 marked by accusations against the CEO, the agreement between the two companies would mean his final departure.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Today has been one of those who write the videogame history, Activision Blizzard and all of its studios will become the property of Xbox after a purchase by Microsoft that has shattered all records, with a total amounting to nearly $70 billion. The Call of Duty and World of Warcraft companies were not going through their best moment after the problems related to abuse and the toxic culture they have maintained In the eye of the hurricane to the company for months.

As if today wasn’t interesting enough and the franchise ownership change didn’t provide enough discussion, Bobby Kotick It did not take long to receive the gaze of those present at the news, although his controversial position as CEO Activision Blizzard seemed firm at the moment. However, his future could definitely be outside the company, as reported by the sources of the prestigious The Wall Street Journal, who has also advanced the news of the purchase.

Both companies would have agreed to leave Kotick after closing the dealAccording to sources from The Wall Street Journal, although Microsoft would have announced that Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, both companies they would have agreed that he will leave once the deal is closed, a scenario that should occur throughout 2023. One of the main reasons why Kotick’s departure was uncertain had to do with an ironclad contract that could secure him more than $292 million in compensation.

In any case, we still have to wait around a year to see the structural movements of the company, including the ill-fated figure of Bobby Kotick. Meanwhile, Xbox and its studies They promise to live a growth never seen before with the arrival of the new studies and the important franchises that accompany Activision Blizzard.

More about: Microsoft, Activision and Bobby Kotick.