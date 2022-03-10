Bobby Kotick will leave the Coca-Cola board of directors to focus on the sale of Activision to Microsoft

The still CEO of the video game conglomerate has been with the soft drink firm since 2012.

Changes continue in the professional life of Bobby Kotick. Still CEO of Activision Blizzard announced yesterday his departure from the Coca-Cola board with the aim of focusing all his efforts on the video game conglomerate, which is facing great controversy these months as it prepares for its acquisition by Microsoft in an operation valued at nearly 70,000 million dollars.

“I have made the decision not to introduce myself to the reelection for the board of directors of The Coca-Cola Company to focus all my attention on Activision Blizzard at this crucial moment, when we prepare for the merger with Microsoft,” Kotick said in words collected by the GamesIndustry portal. “It has been a pleasure and privilege to be part of the Coca-Cola board for the last 10 years“.

Thus, it seems that Kotick is leaving his position at the multinational beverage company by his own decision. However, his scandals at Activision Blizzard also rocked his position at Coca-Cola, with a conservative group demanding his dismissal from the company. “In the best case, [Bobby Kotick] you have important problems in your own company that need your full attention. At worst, he is partially, if not wholly, to blame for the work environment created at Activision Blizzard during his tenure,” the National Legal and Policy Center said in a letter.

Bobby Kotick’s future at Activision Blizzard once the purchase by Microsoft is complete remains a great official mystery, although everything points to his departure.

In 3DJuegos we have covered in detail the announced purchase of the parents of Call of Duty, Warcraft and Diablo. For example, a few days ago we told you why monopoly accusations against Xbox after buying Activision are not likely to prosper.

