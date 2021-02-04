Bobby Periods, Megan Thee Stallion Appear on ‘Coming 2 America’ Album

The primary monitor from the forthcoming “Coming 2 America” soundtrack is “I’m A King,” an unique music by Grammy-nominated rappers Bobby Periods and Megan Thee Stallion. It premieres tomorrow (Feb. 5).

“From watching Coming to America as a child in Nice Grove to being aside of the #Coming2America trailer!! Manifestation is REAL,” Periods (*2*)wrote in a tweet.

The monitor comes forward of the total “Coming 2 America” soundtrack, set to launch on March 5. The total monitor record has but to be revealed, although it would play a significant position within the movie like within the unique. The 1988 comedy favourite was fueled by music from the likes of Cowl Ladies, Chico DeBarge, Mel and Kim and Sister Sledge. The titular music, co-written by Nile Rodgers and carried out by synth pop duo The System, charted on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

“Coming 2 America” debuts on Amazon Prime Video the identical day as its soundtrack. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Corridor are again as newly-crowned King Akeem and Semmi. To honor the previous Zamunda king’s dying want to have his grandson as inheritor to the throne, Akeem and Semmi should return to America when Akeem learns he has a long-lost son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), in the US. Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and extra be part of James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson.

The movie was set to launch in theaters from Paramount Photos. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie’s distribution rights have been offered to Amazon Studios in October 2020.

Get a sneak preview of “I’m A King” by watching the trailer beneath.