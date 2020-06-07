Bobo Brazil: 6 Things To Know About One Of Wrestling’s First Black Superstars

Bobo Brazil Is Usually Known as The “Jackie Robinson Of Skilled Wrestling”

Earlier than he grew to become the outstanding Bobo Brazil, Houston Harris was a gifted baseball participant who appreciated to attend wrestling the matches in his free time. His life, and the game {of professional} wrestling, would ceaselessly change on a fateful night time when he had an encounter with “Leaping” Joe Savoldi, who took the younger athlete in underneath his belt and skilled in him grappling. And though he was met with some resistance within the early goings of his profession, Bobo Brazil would later be thought-about the “Jackie Robinson of Skilled Wrestling,” as wrestling historian David Shoemaker put it in his e book The Squared Circle: Life, Demise, and Skilled Wrestling: