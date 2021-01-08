‘Bob’s Burgers’ Designer Dave Creek Dies in Skydiving Accident

Dave Creek, lead character designer for in style Fox animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers,” died on Thursday following issues from a skydiving accident final weekend.

A Bachelor of Superb Arts graduate from the California Institute of the Arts, class of 2005, he was additionally an adjunct professor there, instructing character animation and conducting character workshops. The information was first reported by CartoonBrew, and confirmed by Creek’s colleagues. “Bob’s Burgers” and Fox have but to difficulty an official assertion.

Creek labored on “Bob’s Burgers” — the favored present created by Loren Bouchard centred on the Belcher household and their hamburger restaurant — from its inception in 2011. His animation credit additionally embody “Central Park,” “Brickleberry” and “Happiness Is a Heat Blanket, Charlie Brown.”

Creek was a eager skydiver and his Instagram feed is stuffed with recordings of his enthusiasm for the game. The designer’s different nice ardour was creating detailed treehouses round bonsai vegetation, a feat that he recorded on his weblog religiously.

The business is in shock and tributes are pouring in.

“In the event you love Bob’s Burgers, you really liked Dave Creek. He was an adventurous humorous outgoing superb artist and some of the unbelievable, fascinating folks I ever met. I usually thought that Dave actually knew the best way to dwell, and I want he obtained to dwell some extra. Relaxation In Peace, buddy,” tweeted “Bob’s Burger” author Wendy Molyneux.

In the event you love Bob’s Burgers, you really liked Dave Creek. He was an adventurous humorous outgoing superb artist and some of the unbelievable, fascinating folks I ever met. I usually thought that Dave actually knew the best way to dwell, and I want he obtained to dwell some extra. Relaxation In Peace, buddy. 💔 https://t.co/PMf1jKT0Zc — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) January 8, 2021

“We misplaced an awesome artist and an awesome pal at Bobs right now – our lead character designer Dave Creek. Right here’s one among his many designs, Girl Tinsel, and one among his unbelievable tree homes,” tweeted “Bob’s Burgers” supervising director Bernard Derriman.

We misplaced an awesome artist and an awesome pal at Bobs right now – our lead character designer Dave Creek. Right here’s one among his many designs, Girl Tinsel, and one among his unbelievable tree homes. pic.twitter.com/5yX4fZ8ZiQ — Bernard Derriman (@derriman) January 8, 2021

“Bob’s Burgers” director Simon Chong tweeted: “Immediately we tragically misplaced our Lead Character designer and pal, Dave Creek. A splendidly good and gifted man who I can assure designed your favorite character on Bob’s in some unspecified time in the future. I’ll miss you, buddy x”

Immediately we tragically misplaced our Lead Character designer and pal, Dave Creek. A splendidly good and gifted man who I can assure designed your favorite character on Bob’s in some unspecified time in the future. I’ll miss you, buddy x https://t.co/NOxEq1VOGw — Simon Chong (@chongster62) January 8, 2021

And pal Johnny Canuck posted a hyperlink to Creek’s pupil movie: