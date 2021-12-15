Boca beat Barcelona on penalties and won the Maradona Cup

Boca Juniors and Barcelona meet for the Maradona Cup

Boca Juniors and Barcelona are the protagonists of the Maradona Cup, a trophy that serves to honor the Argentine star who wore the jersey of both teams in his glorious career in world football. In the 90 minutes, in an intense game and with good intentions despite numerous changes, they drew 1-1. Jutgla converted for the Blaugranas, while Zeballos equalized for the Xeneizes. Thus, the friendly title will be resolved in penalties.

The meeting began with a total dominance of the Catalan cast that circulated the ball from one side to the other but without too much depth. To such an extent that the first shot on goal came at 12 minutes, when Riqui Puig, one of the most active in offense, was encouraged to try medium distance but was met with the firm response of Agustin Rossi. The Argentine goalkeeper intervened again at 18 minutes to cover a cross shot from Dani Alves.

For its part, the Argentine team bet on counterattacks with Ramirez, always unbalancing, and with the long passes of Edwin cardona for Sebastian Villa. Although these attempts could not translate into goal situations.

Just one of those leaked balls from Cardona, leaning further on the left, He allowed his compatriot to escape with spaces in the 28th minute to beat his mark in speed, get into the area and define at the near post. Unfortunately for BocaVilla’s left-handed shot went outside, but it served as a signal to understand that this was the right way to reach Neto’s goal.

In this way, the first half ended 0-0, despite the abysmal dominance of the Barcelona, The team of Sebastian Battle he knew how to accommodate and join lines behind that prevented the attacks of his adversaries. In this way, and with some fundamental interventions by Agustin Rossi, the Genesis He was firm on the defensive plane and with some opportunities in the counters generated mainly by Cardona, Villa and Vázquez.

Until 5 minutes into the complement, the culé gave the first blow: Jutgla, with a superb turnaround, opened the scoring, in an action that had to be annulled by a previous hand from Coutinho.

From the push of some of its young people from La Masía, and the versatility of Alves (full-back, midfielder, all-field player), Barcelona continued to disturb. Until Battaglia appointed the entry of several boys such as Varela, Molinas and Exequiel Zeballos, who at 31 ‘signed the equality. It was after an overflow of Fabra on the left, that he found the appearance through the middle of the striker who already passed through the Argentine team in the last double round of Qualifying.

The presentation of the Maradona Cup



The history shows that Boca is in front, with five victories against four of the Catalans. The last antecedent was in 2018 for the Joan Gamper Trophy. On that occasion, the team led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto fell 3-0 at the Camp Nou with goals from Malcom, Rafinha Alcántara and Lionel Messi.

TRAINING

Boca Juniors: Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Agustín Almendra, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez; Edwin Cardona; Sebastián Villa and Luis Vázquez. DT: Sebastián Battaglia.

Barcelona: Net; Dani Alves, Lenglet, Eric García, Balde; Riqui Puig, Alvaro Sanz, Jutgla; Demir, Coutinho, Dest. DT: Xavi Hernández.

Stadium: Mrsool Park and Riad

KEEP READING:

This is the luxurious hotel where Boca Juniors and Barcelona are staying in Saudi Arabia: how much does a room cost

The memories of a former teammate of Maradona at Barcelona: the day he “proclaimed himself” captain and the historic 9-1 win over Boca