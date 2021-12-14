Boca beat Barcelona on penalties and won the Maradona Cup

Villa carries the ball in Saudi Arabia (@BocaJrsOficial)

Boca Juniors raised the Maradona Cup, a trophy that serves to honor the Argentine star who wore the jersey of both teams in his glorious career in world football. In the 90 minutes, in an intense game and with good intentions despite the many changes, drew 1-1 against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia. Jutgla converted for the Blaugranas, while Zeballos tied for the Xeneizes. Thus, the friendly title was resolved on penalties. And the archer Agustin Rossi He blocked Pereira’s launch, while Jaime deflected his: thus, the Argentine team, who did not miss, won 4-2.

The meeting began with a total dominance of the Catalan cast that circulated the ball from one side to the other but without too much depth. To such an extent that the first shot on goal came at 12 minutes, when Riqui Puig, one of the most active in offense, was encouraged to try from medium distance but was met with the firm response of Agustín Rossi. The Argentine goalkeeper intervened again at 18 minutes to cover a cross shot from Dani Alves.

For its part, the Argentine team bet on counterattacks with Ramírez, always unbalancing, and with long passes from Edwin Cardona to Sebastián Villa. Although these attempts could not translate into goal situations.

Just one of those filtered balls from Cardona, lying more on the left, allowed his compatriot to escape with spaces in the 28th minute to beat his brand in speed, get into the area and define at the near post. Unfortunately for Boca, Villa’s left-handed shot went wide, but it served as a signal to understand that this was the right way to reach Neto’s goal.

In this way, the first half ended 0-0, despite the abysmal dominance of Barcelona, ​​Sebastián Battaglia’s team knew how to accommodate and join lines behind that prevented the attacks of their opponents. In this way, and with some fundamental interventions by Agustín Rossi, Xenezie was firm on the defensive level and with some opportunities in the counters generated mainly by Cardona, Villa and Vázquez.

Until 5 minutes into the complement, the culé gave the first blow: Jutgla, with a superb turnaround, opened the scoring, in an action that had to be canceled by a previous hand from Coutinho.

From the push of some of its young people from La Masía, and the versatility of Alves (full-back, midfielder, all-field player), Barcelona continued to disturb. Until Battaglia appointed the entry of several boys such as Varela, Molinas and Exequiel Zeballos, who at 31 ′ signed the equality. It was after an overflow of Fabra on the left, that he found the appearance through the middle of the striker who already passed through the Argentine team in the last double round of Qualifying.

And on penalties, as in the definition of the Argentine Cup against Talleres, he shone. And he closed the year with an international title, with Maradona on the pedestal.