Boca Juniors beat River Plate and was crowned champion of the 2022 Evo Cup in Bolivia: the goals and celebrations with dedication

Boca Juniors youth celebrate with the trophy won against River Plate in Bolivia (Credit: @GolCalizaya1)

Boca Juniors won a new Superclásico against River Plate. This time, it was for the 2022 Evo Cup played in Bolivia. It was a triumph for the U17 team. commanded by Matías Donnet by 2 a 0 with goals from Diego Santander and Iker Zufiaurrefrom a penalty, after a huge play by Juan Pablo Moreno and Fabricio Sena, which led to the maximum penalty per hand.

It was about the first edition of the contest in tribute to the former president of Bolivia, who was at the award ceremony and was in charge of delivering the trophies. The tournament featured the participation of six international teamsamong which the most important of Argentine soccer stood out, along with six other national casts.

Xeneize won 2-0 with goals from Diego Santander and Iker Zufiaurre, from a penalty, and won the Evo Morales Cup

Was a great tournament of the youth of the Xeneize category 2005which just they lost a match. It was against guild from Brazil in the group stage, the only cast that could also score a goal.

Precisely, the Brazilian team was defeated by River Plate in the semifinals (4-3 on penalties). Boca Juniors, meanwhile, did the same with a 3-0 win against San Pablo, thus confirming a new edition of the Argentine Superclásico.

The Xeneize kept the Evo Morales Gold Cup and celebrated it with a dedication in Bolivia

The formation of Boca Juniors champion formed with: Axel yegros; Kevin GimenezGian PaoliAaron AnselminoIsaiah Rodríguez; Diego SantanderThiago rollickingTobias RodríguezJuan Pablo Moreno; Fabricio Sen Iker Zufiaurre.

Axel Yegros took the award to best goalkeeper of the tournament and he celebrated it as Dibu Martínez. While John Paul Morenowith the number 10 on his back, was the best footballer of the competition. While, Jonas Máximo Miszcuk, of River Platewon the award for championship scorer.

The prizes for the best players in the tournament (@Copa_Evo)

The step by step of the champion:

Date 1 : 2-Bolivar of Bolivia (Juan Pablo Moreno and Gian Paoli)

date 2 : 0-1 with Gremio de Brasil.

date 3 : 4-0 Nueva Santa Cruz de Bolivia (Double by Juan Pablo Moreno, Víctor Galeano and Fabricio Da Rosa).

Quarter finals : 2-0 to Sporting Cristal of Peru (Fabricio Sena and Víctor Galeano).

Semifinal : 3-0 to Sao Paulo (Iker Zufiaurre, Aaron Anselmino and Thiago Rolon).

Final : 2-0 to River Plate (Diego Santander and Iker Zufiaurre from penalty).

(@evoespueblo)

The complete Boca Juniors delegation:

1- Alex Yegros

2- Gian Paoli

3- Isaiah Rodriguez

4- Facundo Sandoval

5- Diego Santander

6- Aaron Anselmino

7- Fabricio Sena

8- Tobias Rodriguez

9- Iker Zufiaurre

10- Juan Pablo Moreno

11- Thiago Rolon

12- Camilo Salamanca

13- Diego Pavla

14- Kevin Giménez

15- Lucas Galván

16- Jerome Campos

17- Victor Galeano

18- Fabricio Ventresca

19- Fabricio Da Rosa

DT: Matthias Donnett

Coordinator: Blas Giunta

KEEP READING:

From Mario Pergolini’s dart to the new parade for Riquelme: the reactions to the fall of Edinson Cavani’s pass to Boca Juniors

Edinson Cavani rejected Boca Juniors’ offer: the reasons

What Gallardo said to Julio Falcioni in the greeting before the game between River Plate and Independiente in Avellaneda

Furious statement from Mauro Icardi: “I will not tolerate incompetent people who seek to dirty me”

The pearls of Barcelona’s 6-0 defeat of Pumas by Joan Gamper: Lewandowski’s show, Dani Alves’s joke and Piqué’s gesture on the bench