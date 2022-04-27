Boca Juniors confirmed Gastón Ávila’s injury: how long his recovery will take

@ gastonavila.14

Finally, what was expected happened: Gastón Ávila suffered a tear in the left adductor that will require at least 21 days of recovery. The defender suffered muscle discomfort 26 minutes into the first half of the match that Boca Juniors played against Lanús in the Bombonerafor date 10 of the League Cup.

In his place, Marcelo Weigandt entered, who positioned himself as the right marker, while Luis Advíncula went on to occupy the central defense. The former Rosario Central defender was replaced while the referee Facundo Tello, at the request of the VAR, validated Pepe Sand’s goal for Lanús that he had annulled seconds before due to Brian Aguirre’s advanced position.

Boca Juniors confirmed the injury of Gastón Ávila

With Ávila’s loss, there are five injured central markers. The former Rosario Central defender joined Carlos Izquierdoz (operated on the fracture of the fifth metatarsal of the right foot and also has two suspension dates in the Copa Libertadores), Carlos Zambrano (grade II tear in the right hamstring), Nicholas Figal (right adductor tear) and Gabriel Aranda (He debuted against Always Ready due to Figal’s injury and suffered a sprain in his right ankle that prevented him from playing against garnet).

All this without counting that red frameswho started as a starter on this day against Lanús, cannot act either for Copa Libertadores for being discontinued due to that scandal carried out in the last edition against Atlético Mineiro that ended with several footballers and members of the coaching staff and the Football Council sanctioned.

While Lanús’ goal was validated, Gastón Ávila was replaced due to injury

Fortunately for Sebastián Battaglia During the week there will again be a date for the League Cup, so will be able to use Marcos Rojo. The DT must find his side in these 48 hours, since the Xeneize will face Godoy Cruz, this Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. again at the Bombonera. In this period it will be vital to dwell on the recovery of Gabriel Aranda, who suffers from a slight ankle sprain. Pola was preserved and everything would indicate that he would have no problem playing against Tomba on date 11 of the domestic tournament.

Another variant could be to reuse Luis Advíncula as central marker, especially considering that in front of Lanús the minutes that he acted in that sector he did it correctly. Or, I could arrange the debut of another juvenile like Alexis Alvariñowho was central defense partner of Gabriel Aranda In the reservation. In addition, the two make up the list of the Copa Libertadores and could be an option for Sheba. It is worth remembering that during the week, in one of the soccer rehearsals in Ezeiza ahead of the game against Lanús, Battaglia tested with Esteban Rolón center marker.

Three days later, on Saturday, Boca Juniors will travel to Santiago del Estero to visit Central Córdoba, also for the local contest. While Wednesday April 26will do the same against Corinthians in São Paulo for the third date of the Cup Liberators. For that last duel, what has been said, Marcos Rojo will not be able to play due to three more dates of suspension, although it is expected that by then Carlos Zambrano will be recovered because he would have exceeded 21 days of recovery from his tear.

