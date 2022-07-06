Boca Juniors fans threw fireworks and thunder bombs at the Corinthians concentration during the early morning

The shocking videos went viral on social networks prior to the duel for the Copa Libertadores in the Bombonera



Boca Juniors he already started playing the revenge against Corinthians of the eighths end of the Libertadores Cup. That’s how they understood it their fanswhich during the early hours set up a fireworks show at the door of the concentration of Timao in Puerto Madero.

Las rumble bombs they alerted the neighbors Concerned, they called the police. However, it was a group of xeneizes sympathizers who “returned the gesture” to their Brazilian peers in the run-up to the momentous meeting that they will hold tonight at La Bombonera.

“Oh, family. Half past two in the morning. Tomorrow’s game started, brother. The Libertadores has these shapes”, says one of the people who captured the moment. The videos quickly went viral on various social media platforms.

People were surprised by the fireworks show put on by local fans in Puerto Madero

Boca Juniors will receive Corinthians from Brazil tonight, in search of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores de América. The match will be played from 9:30 p.m. at La Bombonerawith the arbitration of the Uruguayan Andrés Matonte and television of Fox Sports.

The first leg played last week in San Pablo tied 0-0so that in the case of any equality, the series will be defined with shots from the penalty spot, since as of this edition the away goal is not considered as a tiebreaker factor, although in this case they were not scored in the same way. outbound crossing.

The winner of the key between the Xeneize and the Timao will cross in the quarterfinals con Flamengo from Brazil or Deportes Tolima from Colombiawho will meet this Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro with an advantage over the Brazilian team that won 1-0 as a visitor in the first leg.

Sebastián Battaglia will have his gala team to go in search of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores (Fotobaires)

Boca obtained a valuable draw in the first game with an outstanding performance by Agustín Rossi, who saved a penalty, and a good performance by the team in general, which had opportunities to score and even generated the questionable play by Bruno Méndez that both the Chilean referee Roberto Tobar as the VAR dismissed.

Technical director Sebastian Battagliain his first experience as DT in the Copa Libertadores, will recover the left back Frank Fabrawho met the suspension date and will replace Agustín Sández in what will be the only variant.

The likely Boca Juniors team will form with: Augustine Rossi; Luis Advincula, Charles Left, Mark Red, Frank Fabra; William Fernandez, Alan Varela, Oscar Rosemary; Exequiel Zeballos, Darius Benedetto and Sebastian Villa.

Willian is in doubt because he dislocated his right shoulder in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

Corinthians, on the other hand, suffers from problems for the assembly of the team. Added to the players who came with physical discomfort from the first duel were Adson, due to having COVID-19, and Gustavo Mosquito, who will be protected for fear of positive doping for having taken a drug that is not allowed.

In addition, Timao will not count due to muscle problems with full-back Fagner and Renato Augusto. In turn, Willian is in doubt after having dislocated his right shoulder in the first match played in San Pablo. Although he traveled with the squad, in the last training session he was not part of the starting eleven.

With this panorama, the probable Corinthians team will form with: Cássio; Rafael Ramos, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Lucas Piton, Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan and Roger Guedes.

