Boca Juniors will visit Always Ready at the height of La Paz for a key duel for their future in the Copa Libertadores: time, TV and formations

Boca will look for an important result at the height of La Paz (@fotobairesarg – AFP- Gettyimages)

from 21, Boca Juniors will visit Always Ready in Bolivia for date 4 of Group E of the Liberators cup. The match, which will be arbitrated by the Peruvian Kevin Ortega, can be followed by Fox Sports.

With two defeats in three matches, the Xeneize he knows that he cannot lose again on his excursion to La Paz facing the definition of the area, in which it will have to receive the Corinthians y Deportivo Cali in the Bombonera That is why tonight’s duel at Hernando Siles is key to the future of the Argentine team in the tournament.

The team of Sebastián Battaglia It comes from winning the League Cup last weekend. They went 2-0 to Barracas Central to secure second place in their area and thus seal the passage to the quarterfinals of the domestic competition. The great figure of the party was Darío Benedetto, who tonight will not be part of the squad that will play in Bolivian territory. It must be remembered that Boca’s 9 reached the three yellow cards and is suspended.

Facing today’s duel, coach xeneize will once again have in the goal with Agustín Rossi. The starting goalkeeper, who missed several games due to a tear, will be in the game again because Javier Garcia He is in physical pain. Of course, the idea of ​​​​the DT was to preserve No. 1 for this game, taking into account that he is coming from an injury and, perhaps, the height is not the ideal scenario for his return.

Boca beat Always Ready in the Bombonera (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

In defense, the sides will be the same as always: the Peruvian Luis Advincula and the Colombian frank fabra. At the rear and for the first time since the start they will play Nicholas Figal y Carlos Zambrano. The central marker of the Peruvian team was involved in recent days in a controversy over an interview in which he spoke about the fact that his retirement would be close. Despite that, the footballer has already clarified the situation.

In the middle of the court, those who will be in the game will be Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela and Juan Ramirez. The Paraguayan will also be Oscar Romero, that it is possible that when the team does not have the ball, they join the line of midfielders and leave their hooking position. In the attack, the duo will be made up of Edward Salvio y Luis Vazquezwho enters instead of the suspended Benedetto.

In the case of Always Ready, it comes from equaling 2-2 at home in the Libertadores against Cali after having been in the lead (2-0). In the local tournament, his present is not the best: the Albirojo It comes from losing 2-1 against Bolívar in the Bolivian league and is in sixth position in its group, outside the qualifying positions for the next round. DT Eduardo Villegas will have two casualties: Chumacero and Arce were injured and will miss the decisive duel.

possible formations

Always Ready: Andres Gimenez; Marc Enoumba, Alex Rambal, Nelson Cabrera and Jorge Flores; Josué Mamaní or Diego Medina, Jonathan Borja, Sergio Adrián or Cristian Arabe and Gustavo Cristaldo; Gustavo Torres and Marcos Riquelme. DT: Eduardo Villegas.

Boca Juniors: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Carlos Zambrano and Frank Fabra; Pol Fernández, Alan Varela and Juan Ramírez; Oscar Romero; Eduardo Salvio and Luis Vazquez. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.

Referee: Kevin Ortega

Hour: 21

Estadio: Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

TV: Fox Sports

positions: