Boca visits Corinthians in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16: time, TV and formations

Boca visits Corinthians for the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16

From 9:30 p.m. Corinthians and Boca Juniors will meet for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The duel, which will be arbitrated by the Chilean Roberto Tobar, can be followed by Fox Sports.

After having shared the group stage of the tournament, Argentines and Brazilians face each other again. But this time, the story will be different. Both teams will be the protagonists of a 180-minute series that will be defined next Tuesday at the Bombonera. The winner of the match will face the winner of the match between Flamengo (Brazil) and Deportes Tolima (Colombia) in the quarterfinals..

Looking ahead to tonight’s meeting at the Arena Corinthians, Boca will take the field with the best team that his coach can put on. Battaglia will have the starting line-up that they never managed to have available in the first round of the competition due to the large number of suspensions that the team had after the incidents of the last edition, except for the loss of Frank Fabra.

The Colombian winger received his third yellow card against Deportivo Cali on the last day of the group and will be absent. The one who will play his first game in the 2022 edition is Sebastián Villawhich has already fulfilled the six dates stipulated by Conmebol and will be in the game against Timao.

The one who will live a special night will be Edward Salvio. The until today number 10 of the Xeneize will have his last function in Brazil with the blue and gold shirt and then he will leave for Mexico to join Pumas, his next club. It must be remembered that a few days before the end of his contract, the striker received an offer from the Football Council that seemed insufficient to him and the parties never approached each other in order to formalize a possible arrangement for his continuity at the club.

In this way, Boca will take to the field with Agustín Rossi in the bow; the defense will be composed of the Peruvian Luis Advincula, Carlos Izquierdoz (the club improved his contract and ensured that it will continue until the end of the year), Marcos Rojos and Agustin Sandez. In the center of the field they will play Alan Varela, Pol Fernandez and Oscar Romerowhile the attack will be distributed to the ends Sebastian Villa y Exequiel Zeballosalong with the area reference that will be Darío Benedetto.

On the Corinthians side, he is one of the animators of the Brazilian Championship. He comes from a goalless draw against Santos (0-0) and is in second position with 26 points, three behind the leader Palmeiras. In the prelude to today’s match, his coach Vitor Pereira was concerned about the number of footballers who are in physical discomfort or are sanctioned.

“I am more worried about us than about Boca. Of course we recognize the quality of the rival and that they are stronger, but honestly I have to see who will be available to play on Tuesday”, confessed the DT.

Among the most outstanding, Maycon will be absent due to a muscle injury and Cantillo is suspended due to the expulsion he received in the Bombonera. Du Queiroz came out with discomfort in the match against Santos, while João Victor, Gil, Gustavo Silva and Renato Augusto have different problems. On the other hand, it should be noted that the Timao leadership terminated the contract of Jo, the experienced attacker, for disciplinary reasons.

The second leg of this series will be next Tuesday 5/7, in Buenos Aires, also from 9:30 p.m.

possible formations

Corinthians: Cassius, Fagner, John Victor, Raul Gustavus and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Roger Guedes. DT: Vitor Pereira.

Boca Juniors: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos, Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.

Referee: Roberto Tobar (Chile)

Hour: 21.30

Estadio: Arena Corinthians

TV: Fox Sports