Bocchi The Rock! Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When Aki Hamaji’s seinen manga made its debut in December 2017, readers adored it. One of the most well-known anime series of 2022, Chainsaw Man, was even surpassed in popularity by it.

The series came to an end with the first season’s last episode, which aired on December 25, 2022.

The community has been greatly influenced by the musical comedy anime, and its fans are left wanting more.

It surpassed all expectations and won a position in MyAnimeList’s list of the Top Fall 2022 anime. Since the final episode concluded with Bocchi obtaining a new guitar, fans have already expressed their need for a second season.

At the conclusion of its first season, the anime also released a special commemorative picture, offering viewers hope for a quicker release in the next one.

The makers of the anime utilized it as a chance to thank the viewers on their affection and encouragement.

The song Flashbacker was playing in the backdrop of the studio’s final trailer, which was also released.

Watching musical dramas in any format, including live action and anime, is great. For example, Bocchi The Rock chronicles the life of a high school boy who is passionate about rock music.

It also contains Kiara Fantasia, an RPG-themed mobile game created by Manga Tine Kiara. Bocchi the Rock! is thus not a CGDCT at all, yet it is also a kind of “seinen comedy.”

The comic book series “Bocchi the Rock!” by Aki Hamaji is sometimes categorized as a CGDCT title, or “Cute Girls Doing Cute Things,” since it solely has female characters in a slice-of-life environment.

But the program doesn’t feature a pointless storyline where the females are only there to flaunt their “cuteness.” Instead, Bocchi the Rock! utilizes comedy to illustrate the problems a shy artist has while trying to get others to notice him.

The Bocchi the Rock! manga sold millions of copies thanks to this unusual mix, placing it eighth in the 2019 “Next Manga Awards”‘ fifth edition. Fans began to request an anime adaptation as a result.

Bocchi The Rock! Season 2 Release Date

Since the production studio behind the show, CloverWorks, has a number of projects lined up for the next anime season, Season 2 of Bocchi The Rock! could be postponed. Without a formal announcement, a late 2023 or 2024 release may currently be anticipated.

Bocchi The Rock! Season 2 Cast

Hitori Gotoh Voiced by Yoshima Aoyama

Ryo Yamada Voiced by Saku Mizuno

Nijka Ijchi Voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro

Ikuyo Kita Voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa

PA-San Voiced by Katori Koiwai

Seika Ijichi Voiced by Maaya Uchida

Michiyo Gotoh Voiced by Junji Majima

Naoki Gotoh Voiced by Rie Suegara

Fulari Gotoh Voiced by Misaki Watada

Bocchi The Rock! Season 2 Trailer

Bocchi The Rock! Season 2 Plot

The protagonist of Bocchi The Rock! is the recluse Hitori Gotoh, known as Bocchi-chan, whose love of music and playing the guitar motivates her to conquer her shyness.

Before sharing her love of music with a new lady who entered her life, she was about to give up on trying to find bandmates.

Bocchi-chan may finally realize her longtime dream of joining Nijika Ijichi or the Kessoku Band and touring the world.

Because the first episode proved its worth, the plot for Bocchi The Rock! season 2 was going to be exciting.

In the anime series, a shy girl called Gotou Hitori who yearns for everyone’s attention serves as the main character.

She stands out as an introvert. But later in the series, she decides to join a band. And her only interest—or, to be more precise, her only desire—is to become a well-known musician.

Therefore, like with any anime within the slice-of-life genre, the story advances and is well-rounded. As a result, their devotees admired and revered them.

The first season of Bocchi The Rock centers on Hitori Gotoh, a loner in high school, who, in order to join her school’s music band, uses her aptitude for playing the guitar and her love of rock music.

Hitori Goto fails to establish friends as a result of her chronic social anxiety. However, after seeing a shy musician being interviewed, Hitori makes the decision to pursue her artistic career because she believes that having a large following would make it easier for new people to ‘discover’ her.

Hitori started uploading guitar renditions of well-known songs off her YouTube page, where she gains notoriety as “Guitarhero.”

But she doesn’t make any friends throughout middle school since all of her ideas for making friends depend on others contacting her first.

But when a lady by the name of Nijika Ijichi asks Hitori to take the position of their guitarist, who left their band just before their live performance, things take a turn for the worst.

Unable to refuse, Hitori goes to the subterranean bar with Nijika, where she plays the guitar behind a box to calm her nerves.

Because of this, her bandmates start calling her Bocchi, a Japanese slang term for an extreme loner.

at order to pay for her band’s concerts, sell tickets, and travel, Bocchi must now work at a bar. As the series goes on, she finds that conversing with random people drains her.

In the live performance portion of the Bocchi the Rock! season 1 finale, Hitori’s guitar chords malfunction. Bocchi panics and leaps from the stage despite the band mates’ assistance.

Later, Bocci’s father tells her that he has been paying for her Guitar Hero account covertly and offers her money so she may purchase a new instrument. Bocchi finds it difficult to converse with shops, so her bandmates help her out.

Bocchi the Rock, then! The reveal of Hitori’s hidden identity as a Guitar Hero is probably going to happen in season 2. As a result, the television program will depict how Bocchi handles fame as social anxiety in front of greater crowds.

We can anticipate that more band members will also develop. After all, the film has shown how introverts may leave awkward circumstances.

However, Bocchi the Rock!, which centers on social anxiety and has an all-girl band, is unlikely to use romantic clichés. But you may always choose to read the manga if you want to know precisely what will happen next.