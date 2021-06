Bodhai Kaname is the second one unmarried from Oh Manapenne film. It used to be directed through debutant director Kaarthikk Sundar who’s a former affiliate director of AL Vijay. Bodhai Kaname Music used to be composed through Vishal Chandrasekar and it used to be sung through Anirudh. The movie is the respectable remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu blockbuster film Pelli Choopulu. The film options Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar within the lead function.