Body Found in Lake Piru Where Actress Went Missing – Variety

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Workplace has uncovered a physique at Lake Piru in California, the positioning the place actress Naya Rivera went lacking final week.

The “Glee” star is presumed to have drowned after a swimming accident on July 8. The Sheriff’s Workplace has not recognized the physique but, however will maintain a press convention on Monday at 2 p.m. PT on the lake.

“Occurring now: A physique has been discovered at Lake Piru this morning. The restoration is in progress. A information convention will happen at 2 pm on the lake,” the workplace wrote Monday on Twitter.

Final Wednesday, Rivera rented a ship together with her 4-year-old son. Staff discovered the boat on the north finish of the lake after she didn’t return to the rental stand on time. Her son was later discovered sleeping on the boat sporting a life jacket, although Rivera was not there. Nevertheless, her purse, identification and life jacket have been in the boat. Her son informed officers that he had gone swimming together with his mom, and solely he bought again on the boat.

Greater than 100 folks, together with divers, searchers and legislation enforcement brokers, have aided in the seek for her physique, however that they had been unsuccessful resulting from harmful circumstances and poor visibility in the water. Efforts have been scaled again on Friday to about 40 personnel, with Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow saying the search is essentially being performed utilizing side-scanning sonar units.

Rivera is greatest identified for her roles on “Glee,” “Step Up: Excessive Water” and “Devious Maids.”