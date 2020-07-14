Body of 10th student found in Noida school, family accused of rape and murder

A 14-year-old student was found hanging from a noose in a residential school in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after which her family accused her of raping, killing her and cremating her by the institute without her approval. Planted. Police gave this information on Monday. Also Read – Calling SP said, ‘Anand kya haal, I am speaking the Speaker of the Assembly’, then the man will not forget what happened

This alleged incident took place on July 3 in the school of Sector 115 here. On Sunday, this matter came to light on social media. Justice was demanded on the social media for the girl's family.

Although no formal complaint has been lodged in police station Sector 49 so far, but senior officials have assured to investigate after the family approached the police in this regard.

Meanwhile, in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, the girl’s family has sent a letter to the Chief Minister of the state Manohar Lal Khattar demanding legal action against the senior officials of the concerned school in Noida. This student used to study in class X

The mother of the student has appealed to the people for help in getting justice, citing the weak financial condition of the family.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Ranvijay Singh said, “The police came to know about the matter from social media. The family alleged that the girl was raped and murdered. This matter was taken up immediately. The police contacted the school management and collected information from the spot. “

He said, “It was revealed that the girl committed suicide on July 3 after writing a suicide note.” He has clearly written in it that no one, including the school, is responsible for his suicide. He has also written about his family and the problems facing him. “

He said that the police contacted the girl’s family members and gave them this information, but if they still have a complaint, they can contact the police.