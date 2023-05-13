Bodyguard Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Tens of millions of people every week tuned in to BBC One to see the political thriller Bodyguard, which was a major ratings success.

The first season overall was the most viewed BBC drama in a decade, the premiere episode was the greatest new drama launch for the UK in 2018, and the finale amazingly became the most watched TV drama since records have been kept, having an audience of 17.1 million.

It followed David Budd, a former soldier who became a Special Protection Officer and was tasked with serving as Julia Montague’s bodyguard. Julia Montague was the aspirational and strong home secretary.

Budd was falsely accused of killing Montague after she perished in a terrorist blast and had to expose a convoluted plot involving organised crime and crooked police in order to clear his reputation.

Bodyguard, which peaked at 11 million people it was the best-performing thriller on every channel since 2011, was without a doubt a great success for the BBC.

We anticipate the suspenseful drama about a specialised protection agent caught up in a fatal plot to return for a second season on BBC One and it’s current home, Netflix, eager to build on that success.

Over the years, the BBC has a tendency to consistently deliver hits, while some are more popular than others.

Jed Mercurio, the creator of the enduring crime procedural “Line of Duty,” launched a brand-new series in 2018 titled “Bodyguard.” When it was first released, “Bodyguard” starred Richard Madden as Police Sergeant David Budd, a highly accomplished cop who suffers from PTSD.

Then, when Netflix got a hold of it and introduced the programme to a global audience, it became an instant smash.

“Bodyguard”‘s first season follows Budd as he is tasked with protecting Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), a determined but contentious politician whose views Budd passionately opposes.

Budd starts investigating a political scheme including terrorism, cybersecurity, and collusion shortly after starting his new job while also coping with his own mental disintegration.

Six episodes make up the first season, and throughout them, viewers are treated to unexpected moments after shocking moments—you never know what can happen next.

The series was well-received by viewers and reviewers; “Bodyguard” now has a respectable 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Naturally, fans weren’t content with only six episodes, and shortly after Season 1 concluded, they began demanding a second season.

Bodyguard Season 2 Release Date

On August 26, 2018, Bodyguard’s first season debuted. There were six episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

The majority of the series was shot on location near London, featuring Budd’s apartment on the Whittington Estate and Montague’s flat in Battersea.

Filming locations for the bomb sequences in the last episode were Senate House in Bloomsbury, Woburn Square, and CityPoint outside Moorgate.

Unfortunately, it still remains unclear if Bodyguard will get a second season.

Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required. Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing.

However, the show’s producers have already hinted at possible plotlines for a second series and showed interest in it.

Bodyguard Season 2 Cast

The cast would remain the same even if the show has not yet been picked up for a second season. Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Gina McKee, Sophie Rundle, Vincent Franklin, Pippa Haywood, Paul Ready, Tom Brooke, Nicholas Gleaves, Stuart Bowman, Stephanie Hyam, David Westhead, Matt Stokoe, Nina Toussaint-White, Ash Tandon, and Anjli Mohindra will all be part of the Bodyguard Season 2 cast if it is picked up.

Bodyguard Season 2 Trailer

Bodyguard Season 2 Plot

In Bodyguard season 2, Richard Madden will return as the bold and seductive David Budd, so be ready to fall under love all over again!

We were captivated on this electric drama after the first season, and we’re now anxiously awaiting the second installment of this heart-pounding tale.

Bodyguard season 2 should live up to our expectations for thrilling action, heartbreaking drama, with a cast with characters who will leave you speechless.

Budd may have happily reconciled with his estranged spouse, Vicky, plus their two children by the conclusion of the series.

Vicky also had an additional love interest during their separation, a lover who was mentioned but stayed off-camera.

Could we see this unidentified guy in season two? Maybe they have a score to settle? It would be intriguing to see a story in which Budd had to serve as his family’s bodyguard.

Another, weirder, unsolved issue exists. The gang leader Luke Aitkens, who murdered the home secretary, was strongly implied to have a relationship with Anne Sampson in the opening scene of episode six.

Police Sergeant David Budd, an Afghanistan War veteran, stops a suicide bomber from blowing up the train when he is travelling to London Euston. He causes the terrorist couple to be apprehended, detained, and subjected to questioning as a result of his activities.

His bravery earns him a promotion to the Home Secretary Julia Montague’s personal detail. The two are at odds because Montague supports the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and is preparing to reform RIPA, which his detractors fear could jeopardise civil liberties.

Budd’s military training has made him hostile to further government intervention there. Roger Penhaligon, Montague’s ex-husband and Chief Whip, believes she is taking advantage of the terrorist situation and planning to attempt to unseat the Prime Minister.

As his relationship wit his wife deteriorates, Budd battles both his PTSD and it. In the Veterans Peace Group, an anti-war organisation, Budd encounters Andy Apsted, a former army buddy. Apsted disapproves of his friend’s new profession.

The show has not received a second season renewal by BBC One. Since there aren’t many specifics known about Bodyguard’s second season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.