Bogut: players “used like pawns” amid Aussie finals dramas

NBA veteran Andrew Bogut says avid players had been “used like pawns” throughout the process that resulted in his Sydney Kings refusing to fly across the nation for Sport 4 of the Australian finals assortment on account of the coronavirus pandemic
NBA veteran Andrew Bogut says avid players had been “used like pawns” throughout the process that resulted in his Sydney Kings refusing to fly across the nation for Sport 4 of the Australian finals assortment on account of the coronavirus pandemic
Add Comment