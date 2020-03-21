General News

Bohemia Earned Over $68M in 2019; DayZ Console Sales at 1.1M & New Tech to Be Introduced

March 21, 2020
Bohemia experiences that it had an excessively a success 2019 relating to earnings, which was as soon as speaheaded by the use of DayZ console product sales now sitting at 1.1 million devices purchased! New tech referred to as “Enfusion” shall be used for future titles.

