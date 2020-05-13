BOL4 Talks About Collaboration With EXO’s Baekhyun + Making Her 1st Comeback As A Solo Artist Following Woo Ji Yoon’s Departure

BOL4 has made a comeback with the brand new mini album “Puberty Guide II Pum,” and a showcase was held to rejoice the brand new launch on Might 13!

BOL4 talked about returning together with her first comeback in eight months. “I’m nervous, and I labored exhausting on creating it, so please sit up for it,” she stated.

Initially a duo, BOL4 has undergone a serious change after the departure of member Woo Ji Yoon final month. BOL4 is constant with Ahn Ji Younger now selling as a one-person act.

She stated, “I really feel stress now that I’m doing this alone. After I was engaged on the songs too, I felt an vacancy and actually seen her absence. Nevertheless, I need to do my finest in order that I can present the music that I can create.”

She shared, “I felt many alternative feelings whereas engaged on this album. One of many feelings that I sing about is the happiness I felt whereas assembly folks I really like like my associates and followers.”

“I fearful quite a bit due to the change in members, however I wished to repay my followers by way of music and I hope that you’ll actually relate to it,” she stated.

Forward of the album launch, the pre-release single “Leo” got here out first, which options EXO’s Baekhyun.

“I despatched a suggestion to Baekhyun to characteristic on the track, and he stated the track was good and took half,” she defined. “He was a very good match for the track and its sentiment. Since I used to be capable of hearken to an incredible voice whereas recording, I loved engaged on the observe.”

Try BOL4’s title observe “Hug” right here!

Supply (1) (2)