General News

BOL4 Talks About Collaboration With EXO’s Baekhyun + Making Her 1st Comeback As A Solo Artist Following Woo Ji Yoon’s Departure

May 13, 2020
2 Min Read

BOL4 has made a comeback with the brand new mini album “Puberty Guide II Pum,” and a showcase was held to rejoice the brand new launch on Might 13!

BOL4 talked about returning together with her first comeback in eight months. “I’m nervous, and I labored exhausting on creating it, so please sit up for it,” she stated.

Initially a duo, BOL4 has undergone a serious change after the departure of member Woo Ji Yoon final month. BOL4 is constant with Ahn Ji Younger now selling as a one-person act.

She stated, “I really feel stress now that I’m doing this alone. After I was engaged on the songs too, I felt an vacancy and actually seen her absence. Nevertheless, I need to do my finest in order that I can present the music that I can create.”

She shared, “I felt many alternative feelings whereas engaged on this album. One of many feelings that I sing about is the happiness I felt whereas assembly folks I really like like my associates and followers.”

“I fearful quite a bit due to the change in members, however I wished to repay my followers by way of music and I hope that you’ll actually relate to it,” she stated.

Forward of the album launch, the pre-release single “Leo” got here out first, which options EXO’s Baekhyun.

“I despatched a suggestion to Baekhyun to characteristic on the track, and he stated the track was good and took half,” she defined. “He was a very good match for the track and its sentiment. Since I used to be capable of hearken to an incredible voice whereas recording, I loved engaged on the observe.”

Try BOL4’s title observe “Hug” right here!

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment