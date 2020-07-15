BOL4’s Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Commenters

BOL4’s company Shofar Music has shared an replace on their authorized motion in opposition to malicious commenters.

Good day, that is Shofar Music.

Attributable to latest malicious and defamatory posts together with baseless rumors, malicious feedback, and sexual harassment in the direction of our artist BOL4, our artist is affected by extreme emotional harm.

Our company said earlier that we’d be taking authorized motion in opposition to malicious feedback written about our artist.

We have now been constantly gathering proof via our personal monitoring, in addition to submissions from followers, and we now have filed our authorized complaints via our authorized representatives to the related investigative companies.

The investigation is at the moment underway, and we plan to proceed to submit further proof, in addition to file new complaints.

We additionally want to notify you that we are going to take robust authorized motion with no leniency via settlements.

We thank everybody who cares for BOL4, and we’ll proceed to do our greatest and be proactive in defending our artist.

Thanks.