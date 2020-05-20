BOL4’s Agency To Take Legal Action Against Malicious Comments And Rumors

BOL4’s company can be taking authorized motion in opposition to malicious commenters and rumors.

On Might 19, Shofar Music launched an official assertion relating to this behaviour and their plans shifting ahead. Learn the total assertion beneath.

Good day. That is Shofar Music.

Not too long ago, there have been groundless rumors and malicious feedback pertaining to our company’s artist, BOL4.

Provided that this example has prompted our company, our artist, our artists’ acquaintances, and our artists’ followers to turn out to be psychologically harmed, we wish to inform you that we plan to take authorized motion with a view to shield our artist.

By monitoring, now we have at the moment accrued a large number of proof. Sooner or later, we are going to proceed to watch malicious and defamatory feedback to gather proof and counter with robust motion.

To actively shield our artist, we aren’t solely personally monitoring, but in addition plan to verify ideas obtained from followers. For steady assortment of proof, please ship any ideas relating to malicious feedback about Shofar Music’s artists by electronic mail.

Thanks to those that all the time ship numerous love and help to Shofar Music’s artists.