BOL4’s Ahn Ji Young Explains Why She Unfollowed Former Member Woo Ji Yoon On Instagram

On July 3, BOL4’s Ahn Ji Young took to Instagram Tales to share a private assertion concerning the hypothesis relating to her relationship with former member Woo Ji Yoon.

After Woo Ji Yoon left BOL4 in April, there have been fixed rumors and hypothesis that the 2 members parted on dangerous phrases. The rumors have just lately ramped up once more after Woo Ji Yoon launched solo music that folks have speculated is about Ahn Ji Young.

Individuals then seen that Ahn Ji Young had unfollowed Woo Ji Yoon on Instagram. In response, Ahn Ji Young posted the next assertion to Instagram Tales:

Earlier than that good friend’s departure was made public, she instructed me that she needed to relaxation. In talks with our label, she mentioned that she hoped to depart with a view to discover her personal path. As , it was the identical in her handwritten assertion. When the information was made public, I heard from different artists and workers members in our label and our acquaintances that she had mentioned that we had parted on good phrases. Through the time we promoted collectively, we by no means as soon as acquired unfair therapy from the label, so I don’t perceive how one may say that we parted on dangerous phrases. I’ve appeared on the lyrics for “Dodo” on the album “Odd Baby” many times. The identical goes for the music “Island.” I don’t know what the intention was, however I went by means of a tough time for some time as a result of it appeared apparent the lyrics have been about me. In a 36-second timespan, lyrics like, “You pushed me apart,” “gaslighting,” “self-justification,” and “it’s a aid that I’m leaving.” The realtime searches have been filled with it and I dealt with criticism, malicious feedback, and speculative articles all day. I am going to remedy each week and endure from despair. Each night time, she involves torment me in my desires, so I battle with insomnia. I couldn’t cope with it any longer and it was too exhausting for me to see her, so I unfollowed her. Are you cheerful now that I’ve defined why I unfollowed her? I’m human and I’ve emotions too. And it’s my private social media account, so whether or not I comply with or unfollow, what concern is it of yours? I don’t need this to turn out to be a problem anymore. I’ll help that good friend as she takes on new challenges and modifications. Nevertheless, don’t examine us each or query who was good or who was dangerous, as a result of that’s being careless with the dear reminiscences of the followers and listeners who associated to and acquired consolation from BOL4’s music.

BOL4 made a comeback in Could with the album “Puberty Ebook II” and title tracks “Hug” and “Leo” (feat. EXO’s Baekhyun).