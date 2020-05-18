BOL4’s Ahn Ji Young Opens Up About Her Reaction To Woo Ji Yoon’s Departure

BOL4’s Ahn Ji Young gave followers a glimpse of her on a regular basis life on tvN’s “On and Off” (literal title).

On the Could 16 episode of the truth present, the singer sat down with labelmates Kim Ji Soo and WH3N to talk about selling as a solo artist. In April, Woo Ji Yoon introduced her departure from the duo, leaving Ahn Ji Young to proceed promotions as a solo act below the title BOL4.

When requested if she felt a whole lot of stress, Ahn Ji Young replied, “Sure. To be trustworthy, there may be a whole lot of stress since Ji Yoon isn’t right here, even when I attempt to faux that there isn’t. It’s not straightforward attempting to adapt, however I must get used to it.”

She continued, “It’s very emotional for me. It was the 2 of us, and now one is gone, so it doesn’t make sense that I may be entire. It appears like there are such a lot of empty areas. We had been mates for nearly 10 years. We all know one another so nicely. I actually thought, ‘What do I do? What’s going to I do?’ however once I first heard [her decision], my first thought was that I wished to respect her and that she was actually cool. As a result of she is aware of with certainty what she desires to do. Since I’m a buddy who has been by her aspect, I wish to cheer her on.”

As for what she’s been as much as since Woo Ji Yoon’s departure, Ahn Ji Young revealed, “I used to be worn out for about two weeks, and I cried quite a bit. However I’m fully cried out now. It’s all left my physique now. However working exhausting and exhibiting folks good issues is a approach for me to repay Ji Yoon and the followers, so I assumed quite a bit about how I must work exhausting.”

She concluded, “However the unhealthy factor about that’s that I hold feeling anxious as a result of I may not achieve success. I want to indicate good issues, and the thought that I want to indicate issues feels burdensome, however I must do nicely. If I fail, I can do nicely subsequent time.”

