BOL4’s Ahn Ji Young To Take Hiatus Due To Health Issues

BOL4’s Ahn Ji Young might be taking a break to concentrate on therapy for anxiousness.

On November 11, her company issued the next assertion:

Howdy. That is Shofar Music.

We’re presenting our official assertion relating to the well being of our company’s artist BOL4’s Ji Young and her future actions.

Due to Ji Young’s well being getting worse and signs of hysteria, she has visited a specialist medical heart for the reason that first half of this 12 months, and she or he has been receiving therapy by psychotherapy and prescribed remedy.

Nevertheless, as a result of her anxiousness signs have worsened not too long ago, it was determined that it might be tough for her to carry out her actions as regular in the meanwhile, and it’s change into tough for her to perform promotions for her single album “Filmlet.”

Our company considers our artist’s well being to be the primary precedence and so it was determined that she might be resting and specializing in her therapy. We plan to postpone her promotions quickly till she recovers.

We’re very sorry for inflicting concern to followers and everybody with this sudden information. We ask that you just chorus from hypothesis or misunderstandings about her well being or promotions.

Our company will do our greatest in order that Ji Young can recuperate her well being, and we ask you to please proceed to warmly assist her till she returns in good well being.