Bold And Fearless: 10 Things To Love About Hwasa

If we’re speaking about Okay-pop stars who’ve all of it — expertise, charisma, and real character — Hwasa has acquired to be one of many names on prime. From the get-go, she has proven herself as a strong pressure in music, dance, amongst different issues, whereas retaining herself grounded and letting her true identification shine. On this maybe barely overdue appreciation put up, listed below are simply among the explanation why Hwasa deserves all our love:

She’s a terrific crew participant

Hwasa is an integral a part of MAMAMOO, and whereas members are sometimes in command of specific roles equivalent to vocals, rap, or dance, she will be able to virtually do every little thing so properly. However she is one who embraces teamwork, which will be seen in how she blends properly with different members whereas ensuring she brings her personal taste to the group. Her full of life and sociable character permits her to work with anybody, whether or not it’s a bunch of equally robust girls (Refund Sisters), rapper-producers (Loco, DPR Dwell), a boy group (ONEWE), a senior within the Okay-pop business (Park Jin Younger, Uhm Jung Hwa), and even with a world star (Dua Lipa)! She all the time has nice chemistry with MAMAMOO which ends up in magical excellent concord, in addition to reaching record-breaking hits with many others. It’s no marvel why everybody needs to work with Hwasa!

She shines as a solo artist

When she’s working solo, you possibly can belief that Hwasa all the time delivers. She is a part of each manufacturing course of from writing lyrics, conceptualizing concepts, styling, right down to the final element. One other factor that makes her solo comebacks extra particular is that she pours all her laborious work into them. She tells The Korea Occasions in an interview about her single “Maria,” “It’s the ‘fruit’ of my sweat and tears. It is usually brimming with the feelings I felt at 26. I’ve by no means devoted a lot ardour to anything than this launch ― I used to be actually obsessive about it and achingly liked it.” She works laborious to attain prime outcomes, however greater than that, it’s primarily as a result of she needs to place her greatest music ahead to her followers. She provides, “I poured a whole lot of effort into the album. I hope my sincerity embedded on this work will be efficiently delivered to my followers.” Her songs are catchy, hip, and oftentimes upbeat, and she or he emphasizes that her lyrics all the time have a deep which means. “Similar to my earlier tune ‘Twit,’ ‘Maria’ has a contact of disappointment on prime of an thrilling beat,” Hwasa explains. “From an early age, I’ve all the time favored such songs as a result of they appear to reflect folks’s precise life.”

(*10*)

She has distinctive comeback ideas

Whether or not it’s by means of her stage outfit or music video imagery, Hwasa isn’t afraid of making an attempt one thing new. Regardless of how experimental or robust her idea is, she all the time provides her personal tackle it and pulls them off with confidence.

As for her music video ideas, her imagery and messages are sometimes daring, unapologetically horny, thought-provoking, and fearless. One Twitter person commented about certainly one of her MVs, “TWIT is cute, upbeat, unhappy, emotional, and quirky. She has the RANGE for any style as a result of she’s born with pure expertise.”

She lights up reside levels on fireplace!

Should you like Hwasa’s pre-recorded, deliberate, and choreographed performances on-screen, you’ll positively love her reside performances! Her robust vocal vary that continues to be regular even whereas doing actually breathtaking dance strikes and impromptu moments are assured to wow audiences. Simply as fearless as she is with regards to her ideas, she is even braver onstage, along with her highly effective supply, iconic, and energetic performances.

She makes a daring assertion about girls empowerment

As if her imagery isn’t sufficient proof of this, she’s typically sincere about her struggles, beliefs, and advocacies, and tells it like it’s to followers. One time on stage, she instructed the story about an audition gone fallacious, not due to her, however due to an teacher who instructed her, “You’re actually distinctive and sing properly. However you’re fats and never fairly.” However Hwasa didn’t let detractors make her quit on her desires and determined to not slot in with different folks’s strict magnificence requirements. In an interview, she says, “I really like the road [in “Maria”] that reads, ‘Why do you retain struggling ― you might be already stunning. I believe this half brings consolation and power to the listeners.”

She stays unbothered by haters

If anybody follows the recommendation, “You do you,” it’s acquired to be Hwasa. Years in the past she brought about an uproar in Korean media when she appeared in informal pants and sporting a white T-shirt braless. Netizens and critics shamed her for this with out understanding her cause. That day occurred to be July ninth, which was the preliminary date that celebrates “No bra day,” a day when girls are inspired to go braless to share consciousness about breast most cancers consciousness. However whether or not that’s simply coincidence, Hwasa didn’t need to clarify herself or her choices to anybody (and rightfully so) and easily addressed the difficulty as, “I’m dressing comfortably.” She additionally doesn’t get bothered or really feel the necessity to change each time critics bash her for what they understand as her “provocative” and “controversial” outfits.

Her each facial features is a temper

We don’t really want to say extra as a result of her expressions do the speaking!

She is a best-selling “influencer”

Many followers can relate to her and admire her stereotype-breaking character, in order that they’re typically inquisitive about what she eats, wears, makes use of, and need to purchase them for their very own! That is known as the “Hwasa impact” by Korean media as a result of she sells out every little thing that she touches. Within the present “I Dwell Alone,” she was proven consuming gopchang or pork intestines, and immediately, folks began consuming it in addition to shopping for the gopchang model she endorses after seeing the published! Her outfits and equipment additionally develop into a trending matter on-line!

She places household first

Regardless of all her success, she by no means forgets to look again on the place she got here from. She typically makes time to go to her household in her hometown and drives all the best way there for 3 to 4 hours. She is a devoted and respectful daughter who stays humble. She can also be vocal about her household’s struggles up to now. In an interview, she stated, “My household was actually poor, however my uncle helped me with my residing bills and every little thing whereas I lived in Seoul.”

She is as actual as she will get!

Simply as she is fearless about her outfits, she can also be unapologetic about her no-makeup face and at-home picture for all of the world to see. In “I Dwell Alone,” she’s not afraid to make completely different facial expressions, be lazy, eat to her coronary heart’s content material, and simply be a standard human being like everybody else!

We stan a queen!

What different issues do you want about Hwasa?

