Bolivia condemned the feminist marches in Iran and supported the regime

The ambassador in Tehran, Romina Pérez, with the mayor of Tabriz

“Our government condemns the recent riots in Iran, perpetrated by the British and American Zionists, and we are sure that all problems will be resolved with the solidarity, knowledge and understanding of the dear leader of Iran,” the statement said. Bolivian ambassador in Tehran, Romina Pérez.

The Bolivian official said nothing about the struggle of Iranian women who for four weeks have been protesting en masse against the death of Mahsa Amini, that unleashed a wave of condemnations in the world and a bloody repression.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, was detained on September 13 by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly failing to respect the strict dress code for women in Iran, which requires them to wear headscarves. She died three days later in hospital and her death sparked protests in the country and solidarity movements around the world.

The demonstrations, the most important in Iran since those of 2019, which Pérez calls “riots”, were repressed with blood. Led by women like her and teenagers, the protests demand freedom from the oppressive Persian regime.

The ambassador made these statements in a meeting with the mayor of Tabriz, which was reviewed by the official agency of the regime Irna.

In the meeting with Yaqub Hoshiar Perés stressed that Bolivia and Iran are “brother countries.” “We have anti-imperialist ideas and we have stood united against imperialism,” he stated.

Hoshiar celebrated the Bolivian support. “Bolivia’s anti-imperialist vision is gratifying and it is exactly the same message that Imam Khomeini presented fifty years ago.”

Romina Pérez Presented her credentials to the Iranian Foreign Minister in February 2021

And he added: “The common front formed by the peoples against Zionism and Western imperialism is very important. Zionist thinking is wild thinking and does not recognize any religion, nationality or language.”

Pérez’s meeting with the Iranian mayor It happened after the presidents of Iran and Bolivia, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Luis Arce, in a meeting on September 20 on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. In New York.

That day, Raisi celebrated the harmony with Arce: “Relations between Iran and Bolivia are friendly and expanding and added that the ties between the two countries are not ordinary political relations and must be developed day by day.”

Neither Ambassador Pérez nor Arce devoted part of their speeches to the brutality of the Iranian repression that, according to the NGO Iran Human Rights, has already left 185 dead, including 19 children.

Almost half of the deceased were identified in the town of Zahedan, in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan, where 90 people lost their lives during a march held on September 30 to protest the rape of a 15-year-old Baloch girl by of the Chabaha Police Chief.

To the victims of Zahedan must be added another 27 dead in Mazandaran province, 12 in Gilan, 12 in West Azerbaijan, 8 in Kurdistan, 8 in Tehran, 7 in Kermanshah, 5 in Alborz, three in Khorasan-Razavi, two in Kohgiluye, Isfahan, Zanjan, Qazvin and West Azerbaijan, and one each in Semnan, Ilam and Bushehr.

The latest balance is published after the NGO blamed the security forces for the murder of the young Sarina Esmailzadeh, a native of Karaj, beaten to death on September 22.

Las Relations between the Bolivian government party, the Movement for Socialism, and the Iranian regime have been very close since the first government of Evo Morales in 2006.. the friendship included a lengthy visit from former president Mahmud Ahmadinejad in 2012 to Bolivian territory, and the opening of an Iranian television channel, which since then has broadcast Muslim propaganda.

Since then, the MAS has put into operation a “Anti-imperialist School” for the Armed Forceswhere the instructors are agents from Iranbut also from Cuba, Venezuela and now Russia.

The links were interrupted during the interim presidency of Jeanine Áñez, but Arce reestablished relations as soon as he assumed his mandate in November 2020.

KEEP READING:

The moment when Iranian television was hacked while broadcasting a speech by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

How “Bella Ciao” became the international song of the resistance in Ukraine and Iran

Teenage girls take up the torch of protest in Iran: can they go further than their mothers?