Bolivian police arrested Santa Cruz governor and opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho

Violent police operation in Bolivia to arrest Luis Fernando Camacho

The government of Luis Arce in Bolivia detained this Wednesday the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camachowho was intercepted by police officers when he was trying to return to his home.

According to sources in Santa Cruz, the largest region and economic engine of the country, the opposition leader was beaten by heavily armed officers and forced into a police car to transfer him to the Viru Viru airport and put him on a plane to La Paz for his apprehension.

A video circulating on social networks shows how a group of police intercepted several vehicles where Camacho, his lawyer and other members of his work team were. In the images you can also see the Governor’s driver handcuffed on the ground on the side of a road in Santa Cruz.

The governor’s lawyer, Martín Camacho, is seen with his arms raised in the middle of the police operation in Santa Cruz

“We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian Police complied with the arrest warrant against Mr. Luis Fernando Camacho”, the Minister of Government (Interior), Eduardo del Castillo, wrote on his social networks, without specifying for now which of the numerous causes against him he was arrested.

“We don’t know exactly what kind of operative he is, we only know that he was kidnapped. They took him out of his vehicle. They broke the glass of the motorized vehicle and now they are taking it to the Viru Viru international airport,” denounced the governor’s lawyer, Martín Camacho, to the newspaper Duty.

Sources of infobae point out that Camacho was taken to the Viru Viru airport to be transferred to La Paz with an arrest warrant and, in view of that fact, a crowd of supporters of the governor took over the air terminal as a protest and with the intention of preventing all scheduled flights.

“The Governor’s kidnapping operation was carried out in the streets surrounding his home, when he was returning after carrying out management activities,” the Santa Cruz Departmental Autonomous Government said in a statement.

The governor of the Bolivian region of Santa Cruz, the opposition Luis Fernando Camacho, in a file photograph (EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejón)

Luis Fernando Camacho was the leader of the Bolivian rebellion that led to the resignation of Evo Morales in November 2019. Some in Bolivia then made an analogy between Camacho and the Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó, who put Nicolás Maduro in check by being recognized as president in charge of Venezuela by more than fifty countries. But unlike Guaidó, Camacho did not get explicit international support.

A 41-year-old lawyer with a master’s degree in tax law from the University of Barcelona, ​​Camacho gained notoriety as a President of the Pro-Santa Cruz Committee (Este), a conglomerate of right-wing business, neighborhood and labor entities from the richest region of Bolivia.

After the elections of October 20, 2019, he called the first protests to report fraud at the polls. Demonstrations began in Santa Cruz but spread to other cities, including La Paz. On the night of November 4, when the mobilizations were increasing, Camacho flew from Santa Cruz to La Paz to force Morales to sign a resignation letter that he had drawn up himself.

