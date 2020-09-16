Bollywood actor and MP to play character in Ayodhya’s Ramlila, will be broadcast live on TV

new Delhi: A grand Ramlila will be organized in Ayodhya this year. This year Ramlila program will be organized in the famous historical Lakshman Kili temple of Ayodhya. Due to the ruthless Ram temple, people are seeing a lot of happiness. For this reason, Ramlila will be organized in Ayodhya this year by Ayodhya Ramlila Committee, Delhi-based mother foundation. In this Ramlila, all the characters of Ramayana will be played by actors and politicians. Also Read – Ayodhya: Ramlila will be adorned with film stars and politicians, know who will become Ram and Ravana

Invitations have also been sent to the Prime Minister, the President and the Chief Minister for the inauguration of this Ramleel adorned with actors and politicians. This program is scheduled to run from 17-25 October. In such a situation, PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been invited for the inauguration. Let us know that a total of 22 artists are participating in the Ramlila program to be held this year. However, till now it has not been revealed who will play the character of Ram and Sita.

According to the news, Ravi Kishan will be seen in the role of Bharat, while Manoj Tiwari will be seen in the role of Angad. If we talk about other actors, Raza Murad for the role of Ahiravan, Bindu Dara Singh for the role of Hanuman, Shahbaz Khan for the role of Ravana and Narada Muni will play Asrani. A total of 22 such artists are going to join it.

Please tell that during this time, care will also be taken of Corona. This Ramlila special is also because during the Ramlila program it will be broadcast on YouTube, online medium and satellite channels. There is a lot of excitement in the saints regarding this year’s Ramlila. Ayodhya saint society believes that Ramlila should be organized in Ayodhya every year in this manner. Let us know that the government has no contribution in organizing Ramlila, it is being organized by private people.