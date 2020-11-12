Bollywood actor Asif Basra found hanging in Dharamshala, police and forensic team started investigation

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala: Bollywood film actor Asif Basra was found hanging out in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh in a private complex today. The forensic team and police have reached the spot and are investigating the case. Also Read – Drug Connection: After Red, NCB has now given the honor to Arjun Rampal, will be questioned on November 13

SSP Vimukt Ranjan of Kangra said that film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private premises in Dharamshala. The forensic team is on the spot and the police is investigating the case.

Please tell that Asif Basra, 53 years old, is an Indian film, television and theater actor. Merican is known for his role in the comedy film Outsourced. He is originally from Amravati.