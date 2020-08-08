Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s sudden health deteriorated, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

new Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s health deteriorated suddenly on Saturday night. After complaining of breathlessness, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His corona test report has also come negative. But now they have been kept under the supervision of doctors for some time. Also Read – Rapper Badshah gave 75 lakh rupees to increase fake social media likes and followers.

Actor Sanjay Dutt (in file pic) admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YTWomFsFtX – ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

The Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai said in its statement, their COVID-19 report is negative, but is still under medical observation for some time. He is completely fine.