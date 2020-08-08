Entertainment

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s sudden health deteriorated, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

August 8, 2020
new Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s health deteriorated suddenly on Saturday night. After complaining of breathlessness, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His corona test report has also come negative. But now they have been kept under the supervision of doctors for some time. Also Read – Rapper Badshah gave 75 lakh rupees to increase fake social media likes and followers.

The Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai said in its statement, their COVID-19 report is negative, but is still under medical observation for some time. He is completely fine.

