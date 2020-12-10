Bollywood actor Sonu Sood gets the honor, topped the list of ’50 Asian celebrities in the world’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood News: Indian actor Sonu Sood has been named in the top 50 list of South Asian celebrities for helping helpless people during the Covid-19 Pandemic (50Asian celebrities in the world). The first and one of its kind ranking in this regard was released here on Wednesday. Also Read – Did Sonu Sood help the laborers by mortgaging their 6 houses, 2 shops? Truth is shocking

The 47-year-old Bollywood actor has faced stiff competition to top the list of '50Asian celebrities in the world' published by Britain's weekly newspaper Eastern Eye.

Through this list, those artists who have made a positive mark in society with their work and have inspired people. In gratitude for the honor, Sood said, "During the pandemic, I realized that it is my duty to help the people of my country."

At the time of the Kovid-19 lockdown, Sood assisted in sending Indian migrant laborers to their homes, for which he was given the honor. Asjad Nazir, editor of ‘Eastern Eye’, prepared the list. He said that Sood deserves this honor because no other person did so much work to help others during the lockdown.