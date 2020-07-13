Bollywood actress Divya Choksey died of cancer, sister shared post information

new Delhi: Corona epidemic is spread in one side of the country. On the other hand, Bollywood has lost many of its best stars. Now the news has come out that actress and model Divya Chokse has died. Divya’s death has been informed by her friend Niharika and sister Soumya on Facebook. After this news came out, Divya’s fans are paying tribute to her. Also Read – Divya Chouksey Last Instagram Post: ‘I am lying on death bed’, shortly before death, Divya Choksey did such a post

Please tell that Divya Chaukse was suffering from cancer. His sister Soumya wrote on the Facebook account about Divya's death – I am very sorry to tell that my cousin Divya died at a young age due to cancer. Soumya further wrote in her post – Divya was a good model. He also studied acting from London. After working in a lot of films and serials, she has left us today. May his soul rest in peace.

At the same time, Divya's friend Niharika Raizada has also confirmed Divya's death through Facebook post. Niharika wrote, very sad to hear the news of Divya's death. We will miss her a lot. Let us know that the year 2020 Bollywood has lost many big actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Now a new name has been added to it. Let me tell you that Divya made her heart debut in Bollywood with Awara film.