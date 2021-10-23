Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was once talented a luxurious automotive, claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of dishonest

Talented a luxurious automotive to Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, Sukesh Chandrashekhar mentioned : नई दिल्ली: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in 21 instances of dishonest and bribery, informed media individuals out of doors a Delhi courtroom on Saturday that he had talented a luxurious automotive to Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Chandrashekhar made this declare when he was once being produced sooner than the courtroom via the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The courtroom despatched Chandrashekhar and his spouse actress Leena Maria Paul to judicial custody right here in a cash laundering case associated with alleged extortion of Rs 200 crore from the spouse of a businessman.Additionally Learn – Jacqueline Fernandez summoned via ED to testify in 200 crore cash laundering case, observation of actress’s spokesperson

The couple had allegedly duped Aditi Singh, spouse of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of Fortis Healthcare. When ED officers had been taking Chandrashekhar to the court, journalists requested him whether or not he had talented a automotive to Fatehi. To this he responded, 'Sure.'

When requested which automotive he had talented the Bollywood actress, Chandrashekhar mentioned, "Why do not you ask her about it?" The company claimed that the ED had recorded Fatehi's observation on October 14, when it got here to understand in regards to the present given via Chandrashekhar. Afterward Saturday, Particular Pass judgement on Parveen Singh despatched the couple to judicial custody until November 1.

On the similar time, the ED mentioned that it’s nonetheless probing the case to determine the proceeds of the crime and the involvement of others within the offense of cash laundering. The accused had been arrested on 9 October. He was once produced within the courtroom lately on the finish of his custodial interrogation. The ED filed a petition asking for the courtroom to ship him to judicial custody. “Bearing in mind the submissions made within the software, the accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Maria Paul are remanded to judicial custody until November 1,” the pass judgement on mentioned. Previous, the ED had additionally recorded the observation of actress Jacqueline Fernandes within the case.