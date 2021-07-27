Bollywood Celebrities Reward Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah Film Trailer

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah was once launched the day before today and is extensively acclaimed. Sidharth Malhotra’s portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra, each in his skilled and private existence, has inspired audiences.

Bollywood celebrities additionally shared the trailer on their social media and preferred it.

Akshay Kumara took to his Twitter and wrote: “What a tribute can a reel hero give to a real hero. But even so your sacrifice impressed us for existence, Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra! Commemorated to proportion my birthday with you.”

Varun Dhawan praised the trailer, writing: “Such an excellent trailer on one of these special occasion. Let’s cross, crew, Shershaah”

Sharing the similar sentiment, Alia Bhatt wrote on Twitter: “Oh my God! What a lovely trailer. Can’t wait to look this inspiring tale of our Kargil conflict hero. Congratulations to all of Shershaah’s crew, can’t wait to proportion this one. to look!”

Kareena wrote on Instagram: “Shershaah Film Trailer Congratulations, crew #Shershaah! Can’t wait to enjoy the real tale of our Kargil Struggle hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)!”

Janhvi wrote: “Such braveness, braveness and fervour at all times leaves one impressed. Wishing the entire love and happiness from and from all of the crew at Shershaah to carry this inspiring tale to our displays. Can’t wait to look at it”

Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal additionally took to their social media to proportion their pleasure and ship their perfect needs to the crew.

Shershaah Film Trailer Watch Now: